Barkha Bisht OPENS up on breakup with Karan Singh Grover; reveals REAL reason

Barkha Bisht recently reflected on her past relationship with Karan Singh Grover, whom she dated for two years after working together in the 2004 teen drama series Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she shared that what initially drew her to Karan was his kindness, something she found rare in Mumbai. She also acknowledged his good looks and physique, which particularly stood out to her when she was 23 years old. However, over time, they evolved into different individuals with contrasting perspectives on life.

Barkha explained that there was no specific issue that led to their breakup; rather, their differing views and life approaches became more evident as time passed. She also mentioned that the two-year age gap between them became more noticeable as they matured. Despite their separation, she still holds fond memories of him and wishes him well in life.

Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, which featured Barkha Bisht, Karan Singh Grover, Panchi Bora, and Yash Tonk, aired from October 2004 to May 2005 and marked Barkha’s television debut.

Currently, Karan Singh Grover is married to actress Bipasha Basu, and they have a daughter, Devi, born in 2022. Barkha, on the other hand, was previously married to Indraneil Sengupta, whom she met on the set of Pyaar Ke Do Naam. The two got married in March 2008 and have a 13-year-old daughter named Meira. However, after 14 years of marriage, they divorced in 2022.

