Another setback for Cristiano Ronaldo? Marseille not interested to sign Manchester United icon

Even as the summer transfer window's end approaches, Ligue 1 club Marseille have reportedly said that they are not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

The clock on the summer transfer window is ticking, and with it, the fate of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United. Will the Portuguese talisman stay at Old Trafford or find a suitor across Europe who can fulfil his desire to play in the Champions League this season? While football enthusiasts deliberate over this question, the 37-year-old has had yet another setback after reports suggested Ligue 1 club Marseille are not negotiating to sign the icon. Also read: Did Cristiano Ronaldo play his final Old Trafford game? Man United icon's message to fans sparks speculation

On Wednesday, reports in France claimed that Marseille could make a move to rope in Ronaldo, with just under a week left for the transfer window to close. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided a critical update on the rumour, stating that the French club are not in talks with the Portuguese superstar and is focusing on building a different project.

"Olympique Marseille are currently not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Pablo Longoria, disappointed with the rumours as OM are trying to build completely different project," wrote Romano on Twitter.

The rumour sparked excitement among fans over the prospect of yet another Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi clash. The former Real Madrid star had a fierce rivalry with the Barcelona legend during his time in La Liga. The duo have faced each other in several El Clasico's, and a move to Marseille would have reignited a rivalry between the Portugal talisman and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star in Ligue 1. Also read: Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi again?

Ronaldo has been adamant about leaving Old Trafford this summer for a few weeks. The five-time Ballon d'Or wants to continue to add to his goalscoring record in the Champions League, for which he has to play for a team that will participate in this year's competition. At the moment, Manchester United are not that.

