Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another setback for Cristiano Ronaldo? Marseille not interested to sign Manchester United icon

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Even as the summer transfer window's end approaches, Ligue 1 club Marseille have reportedly said that they are not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The clock on the summer transfer window is ticking, and with it, the fate of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United. Will the Portuguese talisman stay at Old Trafford or find a suitor across Europe who can fulfil his desire to play in the Champions League this season? While football enthusiasts deliberate over this question, the 37-year-old has had yet another setback after reports suggested Ligue 1 club Marseille are not negotiating to sign the icon.

    Also read: Did Cristiano Ronaldo play his final Old Trafford game? Man United icon's message to fans sparks speculation

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, reports in France claimed that Marseille could make a move to rope in Ronaldo, with just under a week left for the transfer window to close. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided a critical update on the rumour, stating that the French club are not in talks with the Portuguese superstar and is focusing on building a different project.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Olympique Marseille are currently not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Pablo Longoria, disappointed with the rumours as OM are trying to build completely different project," wrote Romano on Twitter.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The rumour sparked excitement among fans over the prospect of yet another Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi clash. The former Real Madrid star had a fierce rivalry with the Barcelona legend during his time in La Liga. The duo have faced each other in several El Clasico's, and a move to Marseille would have reignited a rivalry between the Portugal talisman and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star in Ligue 1.

    Also read: Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi again?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo has been adamant about leaving Old Trafford this summer for a few weeks. The five-time Ballon d'Or wants to continue to add to his goalscoring record in the Champions League, for which he has to play for a team that will participate in this year's competition. At the moment, Manchester United are not that.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Premier League giants finished sixth in the standings the previous season, barely making it into the Europa League. At this point in his career, Ronaldo is aware of the value of time and does not want to commit a whole year to a project transforming. But the legendary Portugal forward is unable to find a new club. Only time will tell if the 37-year-old will continue to be part of Erik ten Hag's plans for the Red Devils or find an escape route before September 1.

    Also read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo's age an issue for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag speaks up

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw: Who will Man United and Arsenal play? Date, time in India, where to watch and more snt

    Europa League 2022-23 draw: Who will Man United and Arsenal play? Date, time in India, where to watch and more

    Formula 1 F1: Daniel Ricciardo to quit McLaren at season-end, social media comes out in support-ayh

    F1: Daniel Ricciardo to quit McLaren at season-end, social media comes out in appreciation

    football Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona snt

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A

    tennis US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows snt

    US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows

    Recent Stories

    Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed AJR

    Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed

    AIFF Elections 2022: Bhaichung Bhutia files new nomination for president post-ayh

    AIFF Elections 2022: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for president's post afresh

    Liger box office overseas collection report Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Ramya Krishnan drb

    Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer rakes in $350k, overseas

    Sena vs Sena: Both factions target each other on Maha Vidhan Bhavan premises - adt

    Sena vs Sena: Both factions target each other on Maha Vidhan Bhavan premises

    PM Modi to attend Smart India Hackathon 2022 finale: All you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to attend Smart India Hackathon 2022 finale: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon