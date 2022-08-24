Is Cristiano Ronaldo's age an issue for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag speaks up

Amidst growing speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, new manager Erik ten Hag has insisted that the Portuguese striker still has a lot to offer the club this season.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the fittest athletes in the world. However, in recent times, the Manchester United icon's fitness levels and attitude in the dressing room have been a topic of discussion even as speculations grow over his future at the club. However, new manager Erik ten Hag, who has insisted that the striker remains a crucial part of his plans, has spoken about whether Ronaldo's age is now a point of concern for the Red Devils. Also read: Did Cristiano Ronaldo play his final Old Trafford game? Man United icon's message to fans sparks speculation

Ronaldo had in early July expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory. The 37-year-old missed United's preseason due to 'family reasons'. Although the Red Devils have insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not for sale, the prolific striker has not been a regular feature in Erik ten Hag's starting XI, that have raised questions of friction between the two.

In Monday's clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Ronaldo came on in the dying minutes of a game that United won 2-1, thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Following the win, the Portuguese icon took to Instagram to applaud the team and thanked fans at the Theatre of Dreams, sparking speculations that the game was his last at the club's home ground. Also read: 'I may know a thing or two, but I won't say' - Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

United's final two matches before the transfer window closes are away against Southampton and then away at Leicester City. The team will play against Arsenal at Old Trafford on September 4. The transfer window will have closed by then, and United will have decided on Ronaldo's future. However, the Portuguese legend shared photos of him training at the Carrington facility in his Instagram story on Tuesday, perhaps sending fans and critics that he continues to focus on building his fitness levels.

United boss Erik ten Hag also cleared the air over whether the 37-year-old striker was becoming a sore point for the club and insisted that Ronaldo still had a lot to offer the Red Devils this season. It is also interesting to note that the Portuguese talisman was the highest goal scorer for United with 18 strikes in Premier League, without whom the team would have been in the bottom half of the table. Also read: 'Now you see, we bring attitude on the pitch' - ten Hag on Man United eclipsing Liverpool

