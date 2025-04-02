Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris CEO, Stock Dips Slightly Amid Market Weakness – Retail’s Divided

Read Full Article

Duke Energy (DUK) shares edged down 0.7% in midday trading Tuesday, mirroring broader market weakness, after the company announced Harry Sideris as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Sideris succeeds Lynn Good, who is retiring after more than two decades with the company. In addition to assuming the CEO role, Sideris has joined the utility major’s board of directors.

The transition is part of a leadership change first announced earlier this year.

Sideris, who has been serving as president since April 2024, will retain that role.

Duke Energy stated that Sideris will focus on guiding the company’s future by overseeing its $83 billion five-year capital plan and driving critical infrastructure investments to support economic growth and meet customer energy demands.

Sideris will also take on leadership roles outside the company, joining the boards of the Edison Electric Institute, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, and the World Association of Nuclear Operators.

Additionally, he will serve on the Business Roundtable and the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council.

Duke Energy also announced that as of April 1, Ted Craver, formerly the lead independent director, has taken over as board chair. Craver, who has served as a director since 2017, was previously the chairman, president, and CEO of Edison International.

Duke Energy retail sentiment and message volume on April 1 as of 12:55 p.m. ET

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Duke Energy’s stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

The company’s shares gained on Monday after it secured key regulatory approval for its largest nuclear plant.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) granted a 20-year license extension for the Oconee nuclear plant, extending its operational lifespan to 80 years.

Duke Energy also confirmed plans to submit a license renewal application for the Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville this month as part of a broader effort to extend the life of its nuclear fleet.

The company’s shares have gained more than 11% in 2025 and are up over 25% in the past 12 months.

