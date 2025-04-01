BREAKING: SC denies passport release for Ranveer Allahbadia until Latent row probe concludes

Read Full Article

The Supreme Court has denied the plea of YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchalani seeking the release of their passports, citing the ongoing investigation into controversial remarks made in the now-deleted episode of India's Got Latent. A bench comprising Justices Suryakant and N Kotishwar Singh ruled that the plea would be considered only once the probe, which pertains to Allahbadia’s joke about parents, is concluded.

Last month, Allahbadia found himself at the center of a public outcry when a segment from the episode went viral, sparking accusations of insensitivity. In light of the controversy, the Maharashtra government launched an investigation into the comments, which led to a restriction barring Allahbadia from leaving India without prior permission.

During the court proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the investigation would likely conclude within two weeks. The court, taking this timeline into account, scheduled the next hearing for April 21, and stated that it would review Allahbadia’s request for passport release after the investigation is complete.

In his petition, Allahbadia, a popular entrepreneur and influencer, had argued that the condition to surrender his passport was severely impacting his ability to fulfill professional commitments abroad. His legal team stressed that his international engagements were vital for his livelihood. However, the court emphasized that allowing him to travel could impede the ongoing investigation.

The ruling has sparked mixed reactions. While some of Allahbadia’s supporters expressed concern over the disruption to his business, others supported the court’s cautious stance, arguing that the legal process should take precedence. With the next hearing scheduled for later this month, the outcome remains uncertain, as the investigation into the controversial remarks continues.

