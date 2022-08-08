Hearts pour in for Bella Esmeralda after Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares adorable snap

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shared an adorable picture of baby Bella Esmeralda on her Instagram for her over 39 million followers to see.

On a day when Manchester United's wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo began his Premier League campaign against Brighton, his partner Georgina Rodriguez shared an adorable photograph of their baby daughter Bella Esmeralda. The Spanish model shared the snap on her Instagram for her 39 million followers to see, and fans have only been showering their love for the little princess. Also read: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Ronaldo stated on April 18 that his girlfriend had given birth to a healthy baby girl. However, the Portuguese icon also broke the tragic news that her twin brother had passed away, expressing their "deepest sadness" over the experience. Two of the striker's five children, including his eldest, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., were born to Georgina.

"My little big blessing," wrote Georgina in her post with a photograph that showed their daughter Bella Esmeralda sleeping in peace wrapped in a cream-beige blanket. The post was flooded with reactions from fans who posted several heart emojis and called the baby 'precious'. The adorable snap was shared when Georgina's partner Ronaldo was in action at the Theatre of Dreams. Also read: How is it like to date Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-girlfriend Gemma Atkinson reveals

A month ago, Georgina had shared yet another adorable snap of Bella Esmeralda sleeping in her arms with a Dior napkin tucked around her neck. She had posted the photograph on her Instagram story with the baby's name and a green heart.

On Sunday, Ronaldo was benched for the start of the Premier League opener against Brighton. He was introduced in the 53rd minute with his side 2-0 behind Brighton, thanks to a Pascal Gross double. Later, United boss Erik ten Hag claimed his team looked better with Ronaldo on the pitch as Christian Eriksen sank deeper despite losing the game, in which a scrappy Alexis Mac Allister's own goal saw the Red Devils cut the lead to 2-1. Also read: Is Ten Hag pleased with Ronaldo's show despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds

