VCI Global Stock Tumbles To Record Lows On 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split Announcement — Retail’s On The Fence

Published: Apr 1, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Shares of VCI Global (VCIG), a holding company focused on AI & robotics, fintech, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and capital market consultancy, tumbled over 18% on Tuesday to hit a record low after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

VCI Global said the reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the market price per share of its common stock to regain compliance with the minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 54.5 million to approximately 2.8 million.

The company’s common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis beginning on April 3.

VCI Global recently announced that it acquired three significant contracts totaling $33 million to deploy advanced AI infrastructure solutions.

Through these projects, the company seeks to enhance clients’ computing capabilities, enabling the efficient management and processing of AI model distillation with a combined capacity of six trillion parameter distillation. VCI Global said it expects to complete these projects within 12 months.

The firm also signed a definitive agreement, valued at approximately $1.8 million, to acquire Datanex Asia Sdn Bhd, a high-growth Malaysian luxury supercar e-commerce platform.

The acquisition will help the company to expand into AI-driven automotive financing and blockchain-powered digital lending.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued trending in the ‘neutral’ territory (45/100), albeit with a lower score than Monday.

VCIG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:46 p.m. ET on April 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits VCIG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:46 p.m. ET on April 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Investors will be keenly watching whether the company manages to meet the Nasdaq Capital Market compliance following the implementation of the reverse split.

VCIG shares have lost over 79% in 2025 and over 99% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

