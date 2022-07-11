FACT CHECK ALERT: Sonam Kapoor's baby picture out? Here's the truth

Much attention has been drawn to the photo of Sonam clutching her baby close to her chest. The photo spreads like wildfire in no time.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, a star couple in Bollywood, are overjoyed to be parents to a new baby. Right now, the pair is relishing this unique time in their lives. After Sonam gave birth to a child, a photo of the mother and child quickly gained popularity on social media.



The unreleased photo of Sonam clutching her newborn close to her chest at the hospital has drawn a lot of attention. The hidden photo spreads like wildfire in no time. But let us tell you the real story behind this secret photo of Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor.



Sonam is not yet a mother, and the unseen photo of her and the child is phoney. Sonam's image is being warped and superimposed over the other image in the image. The image was altered, and it is untrue.

Sonam Kapoor poses for Maternity Photoshoot on birthday!

In March 2022, Sonam and Anand made their pregnancy public. Since then, images and videos of Sonam glowing throughout pregnancy have wowed people with her beauty. The news of the pregnancy was conveyed by the couple in a post on their social media accounts.

The message said, "(4) hands. to provide you the greatest possible upbringing. two heartbeats Every step of the way, that will continue to beat in time with yours. One household. who will support and love you unconditionally. We are eager to have you here. Coming this autumn 2022, #everydayphenomenal." On May 8, 2018, Sonam and Anand exchanged vows in front of their family and friends.