    Eid Al-Adha 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan wave, and greet fans outside Mannat

    Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam welcomed fans gathering outside his Mannat home in Mumbai on Eid-al-Adha by stepping out onto their balcony.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 9:24 PM IST

    Like every year, on the festival of Eid al-Adha, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on his balcony with his younger son AbRam Khan to welcome his fans and followers. Shah Rukh Khan seems stylish in the video wearing a white shirt with jeans and sunglasses, while AbRam appears lovely in a red t-shirt and black leggings.

    From the iron balcony near Mannat's entryway, the father-son team waved to the onlookers. For those who don't know, Shah Rukh, who just celebrated his 30 years in the entertainment business, promised his followers during a live Instagram session that he would always bring his younger kid with him when he goes out to meet people. He may also be seen sweetly kissing AbRam in one of the images. 

    Shah Rukh Khan's Live Session: 
    Can we see AbRam with you now in this live? a fan questioned Shah Rukh Khan during the live session. In response, the fan praised him for making SRK miss AbRam even more and said that he was on vacation. He stated: "I hope so. Though I would have preferred it, he is not present. He's on vacation right now. He should be here, please. I now miss him. I appreciate how much more I now miss AbRam than I already did." "I'll bring him along next time I come out to see folks," he said, "or maybe in the next live session."

    Needless to say, the actor’s fans were elated to get his glimpse and called it ‘Eidi’ from Pathaan. Sharing the photos, one fan wrote, “EIDI From PATHAAN," while another wrote, “The Moment BAADSHAH Arrived with his prince and the crowd went berserk..🔥💥Truly #ShahRukhKhanIs the Last Of The Stars..✨👑"

    Shah Rukh Khan, meantime, just celebrated 30 years in Bollywood. He released a character poster for his next movie Pathaan at the time and had a live Instagram session where he spoke with fans and responded to their inquiries.

    When discussing Pathaan, SRK said he had liked the filming but had not yet had an opportunity to watch the finished product. He referred to the producer Aditya Chopra and the director Siddharth Anand as "kanjoos" for not releasing the movie yet and said that Pathaan provided him with what he had been lacking.

    Although Pathaan provided him with something fresh, SRK claimed that he sought a sabbatical after Zero since he was not enjoying the filming process. He even stated that he intends to use Pathaan to accomplish the reason he travelled to Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Jawan and Dunki after Pathaan.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 9:27 PM IST
