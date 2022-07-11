Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details

Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, a company owned by Ranveer Singh and his father, Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, has agreed to buy a Mumbai condominium for Rs 119 crore. The company registered the contract for the acquisition of this residence on July 8, 2022, according to the papers given by Indextap.com.According to reports, it is a luxurious quadruplex apartment with a sea view spread across 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th levels. It has 19 parking spaces inside the structure.

The property offers a 1,300 square foot private patio in addition to 11,266 square feet of carpet space. For sale, Ranveer Singh and his father's business have paid stamp duty of Rs. 7.13 crore. However, the quadruplex cost a total of Rs. 118.94 crore.

According to news reports, a realtor in Bandra has confirmed that the Sagar Resham building is now being constructed. "An old structure is currently being renovated. The 16th story is a 4BHK, while floors 17 through 19 are penthouses, he explained. The current inhabitants will dwell in the lower levels.

It's interesting to note that Salman Khan's Galaxy home and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat are both on the same stretch of land as Ranveer Singh's new mansion.



On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer will be seen together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In addition to Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, the movie is directed by Karan Johar. The film is slated for release on February 10 of the following year.

Rohit Shetty is the film's director, and it is an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare. In addition, Ranveer also has Cirkus and Pooja Hegde in the works. Circus will be available this December. Ranveer is also most likely to succeed Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan in the meantime. But to date, there has been no formal confirmation.