Esha Gupta looks stunning in body-hugging dress, see viral pictures

Esha Gupta took the internet by storm as she dropped pictures from her new photoshoot.

Sharing pictures from her new photoshoot, Esha was seen wearing a hot brown full-sleeved body-hugging dress.

In the pictures, she was seen flaunting her curves in the exquisite dress, making her look hotter than ever.

With the series of pictures, she added a broken-heart emoji in the caption, leaving her fans wondering what broke her heart.

Esha was seen adopting a variety of stances in the images. She was lying on the floor, in another looking at the camera, and in one she showed her tattoo.

Her curves were clearly visible and she also showed her tattoo which she had on her back and her toned legs.