    Elle India Graduate 2023: Triptii Dimri to Ali Fazal; best dressed celebrities at the event

    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Stars like Triptii Dimri, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Alaya F, and others adorned the Elle Graduate India 2023 event. These celebrities showcased their impeccable style, making a strong fashion statement and turning heads.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    ELLE Graduates 2023 was an event evening where up-and-coming fashion brands were celebrated. The event showcased new and promising brands that are on their way to becoming fashion stars. Featuring Triptii Dimri to Ali Fazal, here's a list of celebrities who were impeccably dressed at the event.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nushrratt Bharuccha was absolutely stunning in a chic waist-slit blazer, paired with black pants and boots, perfectly complemented by stylish glasses.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The well-known couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, both stood out in their chosen outfits. Richa looked elegant in designer formals, while Ali sported a checked blazer paired with a white shirt and jeans, exuding a stylish vibe.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Triptii Dimri, the star of the movie 'Animal,' looked absolutely stunning in a vibrant hot-red gown that featured a plunging neckline. She graced the occasion with a beautiful smile, posing for the paparazzi.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Alaya F, who served as a judge at the event, looked stunning in black designer formals, elegantly paired with a sleek choker necklace.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Moses Koul donned a cerulean blue jacket adorned with red and white Aztec patterns, paired with a white tee and black trousers.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, exuded style in a dapper ensemble. He wore a stylish white vest paired with grey jeans as he confidently posed for the camera.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, exuded style in a dapper ensemble. He wore a stylish white vest paired with grey jeans as he confidently posed for the camera.

