Elle India Graduate 2023: Triptii Dimri to Ali Fazal; best dressed celebrities at the event

Stars like Triptii Dimri, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Alaya F, and others adorned the Elle Graduate India 2023 event. These celebrities showcased their impeccable style, making a strong fashion statement and turning heads.

ELLE Graduates 2023 was an event evening where up-and-coming fashion brands were celebrated. The event showcased new and promising brands that are on their way to becoming fashion stars. Featuring Triptii Dimri to Ali Fazal, here's a list of celebrities who were impeccably dressed at the event.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was absolutely stunning in a chic waist-slit blazer, paired with black pants and boots, perfectly complemented by stylish glasses.

The well-known couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, both stood out in their chosen outfits. Richa looked elegant in designer formals, while Ali sported a checked blazer paired with a white shirt and jeans, exuding a stylish vibe.

Triptii Dimri, the star of the movie 'Animal,' looked absolutely stunning in a vibrant hot-red gown that featured a plunging neckline. She graced the occasion with a beautiful smile, posing for the paparazzi.

Alaya F, who served as a judge at the event, looked stunning in black designer formals, elegantly paired with a sleek choker necklace.

Moses Koul donned a cerulean blue jacket adorned with red and white Aztec patterns, paired with a white tee and black trousers.

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, exuded style in a dapper ensemble. He wore a stylish white vest paired with grey jeans as he confidently posed for the camera.

