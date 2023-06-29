Eid al-Adah 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez extends Bakrid greetings to fans

Georgina Rodrigues took to Instagram to express her warm wishes and extend heartfelt EID greetings to her dedicated fans and loyal supporters. In a series of posts, Georgina shared her joy and appreciation for the festive occasion, spreading positivity and love to all who follow her.

Image Credit: Instagram

Georgina Rodrigues, the girlfriend of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, joined him in extending heartfelt EID greetings to her dedicated fans and loyal supporters of Saudi Arabia and around the globe.

Image Credit: Instagram

Through her social media platforms, Georgina wished the world 'Happy Eid' during this auspicious occasion.

Image Credit: Instagram

Georgina Rodrigues highlighted the importance of cherishing quality moments with family during the festive occasion of EID.

Image Credit: Instagram

Her genuine wishes struck a chord with her followers, creating a delightful atmosphere of joy and unity among her admirers.

Image Credit: Instagram

On this auspicious day, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodrigues was spotted enjoying precious moments with her family.