    Eid al-Adah 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez extends Bakrid greetings to fans

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 8:15 PM IST

    Georgina Rodrigues took to Instagram to express her warm wishes and extend heartfelt EID greetings to her dedicated fans and loyal supporters. In a series of posts, Georgina shared her joy and appreciation for the festive occasion, spreading positivity and love to all who follow her.

    Georgina Rodrigues, the girlfriend of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, joined him in extending heartfelt EID greetings to her dedicated fans and loyal supporters of Saudi Arabia and around the globe. 

    Through her social media platforms, Georgina wished the world 'Happy Eid' during this auspicious occasion.

    Georgina Rodrigues highlighted the importance of cherishing quality moments with family during the festive occasion of EID.

    Her genuine wishes struck a chord with her followers, creating a delightful atmosphere of joy and unity among her admirers.

    On this auspicious day, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodrigues was spotted enjoying precious moments with her family.

