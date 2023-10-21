Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja 2023: Kajol radiates in yellow sari as she attends pandal in Juhu

    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Durga Puja 2023: Kajol graced the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu, adorning a vibrant yellow saree, elegantly complemented by a striking red blouse

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Her attire was gracefully understated, with minimalistic jewelry that added a touch of refinement to her Durga Puja look

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Her attire was gracefully understated, with minimalistic jewelry that added a touch of refinement to her Durga Puja look

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    The actress exuded timeless charm with her hair fashioned into a classic top bun, emphasizing her poise and devotion during the celebration

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Amidst the fervent festivities of Durga Puja, Kajol's presence was captured as she sought divine blessings near the exquisitely adorned idol

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    This auspicious occasion witnessed Kajol's radiant presence, drawing the attention of many admirers who captured her devotion in pictures and videos

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Joining in the celebration was Kajol's cousin and talented actress Sharbani Mukherjee, who also graced the sacred pandal with her presence

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    The iconic 'Dilwale' star's choice of a yellow saree radiated grace and traditional charm, resonating with the spirit of the Puja

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Kajol's appearance at the Durga Puja celebration was a testament to the timeless allure of Indian traditions and the reverence it holds in the hearts of its devotees

