Durga Puja 2023: Kajol radiates in yellow sari as she attends pandal in Juhu

Durga Puja 2023: Kajol graced the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu, adorning a vibrant yellow saree, elegantly complemented by a striking red blouse

Varinder Chawla

Her attire was gracefully understated, with minimalistic jewelry that added a touch of refinement to her Durga Puja look

The actress exuded timeless charm with her hair fashioned into a classic top bun, emphasizing her poise and devotion during the celebration

Amidst the fervent festivities of Durga Puja, Kajol's presence was captured as she sought divine blessings near the exquisitely adorned idol

This auspicious occasion witnessed Kajol's radiant presence, drawing the attention of many admirers who captured her devotion in pictures and videos

Joining in the celebration was Kajol's cousin and talented actress Sharbani Mukherjee, who also graced the sacred pandal with her presence

The iconic 'Dilwale' star's choice of a yellow saree radiated grace and traditional charm, resonating with the spirit of the Puja

Kajol's appearance at the Durga Puja celebration was a testament to the timeless allure of Indian traditions and the reverence it holds in the hearts of its devotees