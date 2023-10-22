Durga Puja 2023: Jaya Bachchan to Kajol, celebrities visit Mumbai pandal in style

On Sunday, a Durga Puja pandal event was conducted in North Bombay where celebrities attended with their families.

As it's time for the festive season, celebrities attended the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai wearing beautiful sarees.

Jaya Bachchan was seen smiling as she posed in a red and orange saree. She completed her look with a jewelry set and earrings.

Kajol along with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha arrived at the pandal. Kajol looked gorgeous in a yellow and gree saree.

Rupali Ganguly was spotted wearing an orange and golden saree along with a golden blouse. She wore minimal makeup and jewelry to complete her look.

Sumona Chakravarti was draped in a red saree with heavy makeup, and hair tied in a bun and completed her look with jewelry and earrings.

Tina Dutta looked gorgeous in a white saree with flowers printed on it. She left her hair open and wore a pair of golden earrings to finish her look.