    Diwali 2023: Katrina Kaif to Manish Malhotra; illuminate the festival with celebrity-inspired looks

    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Step into the spotlight this Diwali as we unveil dazzling ensembles inspired by India's brightest stars. Embrace the allure of cinematic style and make this festival truly glamorous.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    From Katrina Kaif to Manish Malhotra, here are celebrity inspired looks and outfits for men and women.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Steal the spotlight with simplicity and elegance, just like Katrina Kaif. Opt for a brown lehenga adorned with a multicoloured border and paired with a full-sleeve blouse. This ensemble exudes timeless class and effortless style.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapoor sets the style quotient ablaze in a red kurta adorned with intricate work, paired with black pants and leather shoes. Choose this option if you prefer a light yet radiant look, perfect for those who want to shine without the weight of heavy attire.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Illuminate your presence with the effervescent charm of a pink and silver lehenga, drawing inspiration from Sara Ali Khan's style. Paired with a sleek hair bun, this ensemble's intricate work eliminates the need for heavy accessories, ensuring a radiant and effortlessly elegant appearance.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As Diwali illuminates the night, embrace the vibrancy with hues inspired by the youthful Ananya Pandey. Choose a neon-colored lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, radiating the festive spirit through a burst of lively and bright tones.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Elevate your couple style with the perfect blend of sophistication and vibrancy. Take inspiration from Bollywood's beloved duo, Siddharth and Kiara, and opt for a striking combination: a black kurta for him and a resplendent yellow-golden lehenga for her. A surefire way to turn heads at any festive celebration!

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Exemplifying elegance and allure, Kriti Sanon showcases how to gracefully flaunt a perfect figure in her see-through royal blue saree. This ensemble strikes the perfect balance between sensuality and timeless sophistication.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Young and vibrant, emulate the youthful charm of Suhana Khan with a red lehenga featuring an intricately worked blouse. This ensemble is a perfect choice for the spirited and fashionable young girls, ready to make a statement.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vijay Varma exudes class in an all-white sherwani suit adorned with intricate embroidery. For men seeking to turn heads at a Diwali party, this look promises to captivate with its sophistication and style.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Embracing eternal elegance, veteran actress Rakhi ji sets a timeless standard with this exquisite saree. A true symbol of enduring grace, this ensemble promises to shine brightly for years to come.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Elevate your glamour quotient with a sizzling touch of elegance. Choose a shimmery saree paired with a sleeveless blouse for a look that not only radiates heat but also showcases your perfect figure with utmost grace.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Who better to get inspired for the ultimate Diwali looks for men than the OG fashion designer Manish Malhotra himself? Well this all black look of Manish Malhotra is cool yet perfectly classy for your Diwali celebration.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    For a distinctive style statement, channel the elegance of Noha Fatehi's mermaid-inspired ensemble paired with delicate jewelry. This unconventional choice promises a look that stands out with grace and sophistication.

    article_image14

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Indulge in the eternal charm of heavy and shimmery sarees, a timeless fashion statement reminiscent of Sonam Kapoor's iconic style. What sets this ensemble apart is its self-sufficient elegance, eliminating the need for excessive accessories.

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Irfan Khan's son Babil Khan's look with a velvet red printed designer jacket over a simple all black kurta is simple, comfortable yet stylish for a Diwali party.

