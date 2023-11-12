Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani slays in saree: Actress flaunts svelte figure in recent photo shoot

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Disha Patani slays in green saree; flaunts svelte figure. She made jaws drop with her Diwali look

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani slays in green saree; flaunts svelte figure. She made jaws drop with her Diwali look. The bottle green saree and the way she carried it was to die-for

    The bottle-green saree with golden tussles on the border, her make-up, hair and her seductive expression oozes hotness

    This bold, sexy look on diwali is fashion-goals for all fashion enthusiasts. She looks elegant in this bold , beautiful saree

    The seductive, sultry expression in the picture makes her look more gorgeous. The way she adds sultry to this look is mesmerizing

    The nude make-up with red bold lipstick is adding to the oomph factor. The way she poses, accentuates her figure in the best possible way

