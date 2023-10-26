Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani sizzles in red thigh-slit dress; photos go viral [PICTURES]

    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Disha Patani dazzled her Instagram followers with stunning behind-the-scenes videos from a recent photoshoot. Her black and white ensembles, including thigh-slit red dress, left fans in awe, showcasing her fashion prowess and sensuality

    article_image1

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani sizzled on Instagram last Friday, treating fans to a series of scintillating behind-the-scenes videos from her recent photoshoot

    article_image2

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    The Bollywood bombshell effortlessly rocked black and white ensembles, leaving Instagram buzzing with admiration. The dress accentuated her toned legs and garnered widespread attention, as fans marveled at the actress's impeccable style choices. Disha Patani's ability to captivate with her fashion sense and sensuality continues to make headlines, making her an icon in the world of glamour

    article_image3

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Her caption, sprinkled with Eiffel Tower and black heart emojis, added a touch of mystique to her fashion-forward posts

    article_image4

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani's ability to blend sensuality and fashion continues to keep her in the spotlight, leaving an indelible mark on the world of glamour and entertainment

    article_image5

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    With her alluring charisma and chic choices, Disha Patani remains a social media sensation, setting trends and garnering admiration in equal measure

    article_image6

    Disha Patani/Instagram

    article_image7

    Disha Patani/Instagram

