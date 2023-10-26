Disha Patani sizzles in red thigh-slit dress; photos go viral [PICTURES]
Disha Patani dazzled her Instagram followers with stunning behind-the-scenes videos from a recent photoshoot. Her black and white ensembles, including thigh-slit red dress, left fans in awe, showcasing her fashion prowess and sensuality
Disha Patani/Instagram
Disha Patani sizzled on Instagram last Friday, treating fans to a series of scintillating behind-the-scenes videos from her recent photoshoot
The Bollywood bombshell effortlessly rocked black and white ensembles, leaving Instagram buzzing with admiration. The dress accentuated her toned legs and garnered widespread attention, as fans marveled at the actress's impeccable style choices. Disha Patani's ability to captivate with her fashion sense and sensuality continues to make headlines, making her an icon in the world of glamour
Her caption, sprinkled with Eiffel Tower and black heart emojis, added a touch of mystique to her fashion-forward posts
With her alluring charisma and chic choices, Disha Patani remains a social media sensation, setting trends and garnering admiration in equal measure
