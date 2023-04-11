Disha Patani SEXY photos: Bollywood actress sets Instagram on fire with her latest bold pictures

Disha Patani has been making headlines in the past few days for her smoking hot pictures on Instagram, which have gone viral all over social media. Check out these snapshots of the actress sporting a seductive 'avatar'.

Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

Patani opts for high pointed heels and wavey loose hair to compliment this thigh-high slit silver dress while flaunting her sensual curves.

Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

Disha Patani revealed her sexy cleavage while highlighting her curves in a silver dress with a thigh-high slit.

Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

The 'Malang' (2020) actress flaunts her cleavage and eyelashes as she upps the fashion quotient with her SEXY red bra!

Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

The actress wore a sexy black backless dress as she posed for the shutterbugs, looking alluring and sensational.

Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

Here's another snap from the same photoshoot where the actress sets the mercury boiling by donning the sexy black backless dress.

Image: Disha Patani / Instagram