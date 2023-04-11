Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani SEXY photos: Bollywood actress sets Instagram on fire with her latest bold pictures

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 6:23 PM IST

    Disha Patani has been making headlines in the past few days for her smoking hot pictures on Instagram, which have gone viral all over social media. Check out these snapshots of the actress sporting a seductive 'avatar'.

    article_image1

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Patani opts for high pointed heels and wavey loose hair to compliment this thigh-high slit silver dress while flaunting her sensual curves.

    article_image2

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Disha Patani revealed her sexy cleavage while highlighting her curves in a silver dress with a thigh-high slit.

    article_image3

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    The 'Malang' (2020) actress flaunts her cleavage and eyelashes as she upps the fashion quotient with her SEXY red bra!

    article_image4

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    The actress wore a sexy black backless dress as she posed for the shutterbugs, looking alluring and sensational.

    article_image5

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    Here's another snap from the same photoshoot where the actress sets the mercury boiling by donning the sexy black backless dress.

    article_image6

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    The actress looked attractive and enticing in this bodycon black outfit that she paired with a hat of the same colour, giving us a sneak peek of her tempting cleavage.

