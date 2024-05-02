Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani SEXY photos: Actress shows off her wild side in leopard-print bikini and dress; fans can't miss

    First Published May 2, 2024, 8:02 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani excels in many things, including embracing the wild pattern as a statement of her enthusiasm for adventurous fashion. Let us take a look at a few of her super-hot images where she donned leopard-print outfits.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Leopard print, which is frequently linked with ferocious confidence and bold declarations, took on a new level when Disha Patani chose it for a simple evening out in the city. 

    The actress chose a leopard-printed midi dress with a cowl neckline, a trend that nobody in Bollywood or beyond can get enough of. 

    The flowing design, modest draping, and neckline all contribute to a very appealing casual elegant look for a night out in town. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soft colours and slight contouring accentuated her face characteristics. She struck a faultless blend of understated glam for a casual evening by adding a blush and a nude lip to finish the look.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her leopard-printed outfit, fresh face, and silky wavy hair, she demonstrated that genuine elegance extends beyond the red carpet.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When Disha Patani isn't dressed for dinner dates, she's wearing a leopard-printed bikini set on vacation.

    As she basks in the sun, her leopard-printed bikinis become more than simply swimwear; they are the holiday.

    Image: Disha Patani / Instagram

    So, whether you meet her at the beach or lazing poolside, you'll only see Disha's passionate, unapologetic genuineness. Disha excels in many things, including embracing the wild pattern as a statement of her enthusiasm for adventurous fashion.

