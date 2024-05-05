Disha Patani raises temperature as she drops HOT pictures in BIKINI

Actress Disha Patani is enjoying herself in Thailand and the diva has taken a vacation from her career to fight the heat in style.

The actress looked sexy as she dropped pictures in a red bikini and was seen taking a dip in the water.

Disha Patani turns heads in style with her hotness as she slays in every frame, and her aura will make you weak at the knees.

In the pictures, Disha, with her long, damp hair falling over her shoulders and a sultry expression on her face, embodies beach babe beauty.

Disha has a hectic work schedule ahead of her. Following the success of 'Yodha', she is preparing for the highly awaited film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She also has Surya's 'Kanguva' in the works, among other projects.

Disha is a fitness freak and is known for flaunting her hot and bold body wherever she goes and often turns heads.