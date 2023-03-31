Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Anushka-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani and more arrive, holding Lady Dior

Dior's Mumbai event was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, and it is all about glitz and glamour. The presentation is slated to unveil Maria Grazia Chiuri's Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, and A-listers worldwide will attend it.

Stars, celebrities, influencers, and others are flocking to Mumbai's Gateway of India for the Christian Dior Autumn 2023 fashion show. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and even the Ambanis have arrived. The French fashion company showcases the richness of Indian textiles against the backdrop of the historic Gateway of India. The presentation marks the first official calendar display by a big European luxury brand in India.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.



Arjun Kapoor attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Masaba Gupta attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Mira Rajput attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday looked pretty in her pink outfit as she attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor at the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Shweta Bachchan-Nanda attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Kanika Kapoor attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Natasha Poonawalla looked stunning as she attended the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Rekha attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant looked cute in pretty dresses as they attended the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Athiya Shetty and Diana Penty pose for the camera at the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

