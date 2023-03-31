Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Anushka-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani and more arrive, holding Lady Dior

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 7:52 AM IST

    Dior's Mumbai event was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, and it is all about glitz and glamour. The presentation is slated to unveil Maria Grazia Chiuri's Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, and A-listers worldwide will attend it.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Stars, celebrities, influencers, and others are flocking to Mumbai's Gateway of India for the Christian Dior Autumn 2023 fashion show. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and even the Ambanis have arrived.

    The French fashion company showcases the richness of Indian textiles against the backdrop of the historic Gateway of India. The presentation marks the first official calendar display by a big European luxury brand in India.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Masaba Gupta attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mira Rajput attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday looked pretty in her pink outfit as she attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor at the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shweta Bachchan-Nanda attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kanika Kapoor attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Natasha Poonawalla looked stunning as she attended the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rekha attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karisma Kapoor attends the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant looked cute in pretty dresses as they attended the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Athiya Shetty and Diana Penty pose for the camera at the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Khushi Kapoor at the Dior Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Five reasons to binge-watch this Hoichoi series AHA

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Five reasons to binge-watch Subhashree Ganguly's Hoichoi series

    Your OTT wrap for this week is here: Check, binge and stay glued to your screens! AHA

    Your OTT wrap for this week is here: Check, binge and stay glued to your screens!

    Manisha Koirala makes shocking revelation, claimed that Rajnikanth tried to sabotage her 'acting' career vma

    Manisha Koirala makes shocking revelation, claimed that Rajnikanth tried to sabotage her 'acting' career

    Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH vma

    Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

    Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project plunges into 'golden era of football' AHA

    'Maidaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project will take you to 'golden era of football'

    Recent Stories

    3 simple home remedies to lighten your dark underarms vma

    3 simple home remedies to lighten your dark underarms

    3 harmful food items you MUST avoid to stay fit vma

    3 harmful food items you MUST avoid to stay fit

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Five reasons to binge-watch this Hoichoi series AHA

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Five reasons to binge-watch Subhashree Ganguly's Hoichoi series

    Numerology Prediction for March 31 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 31 2023 Taurus Gemini Leo Virgo Scorpio Cancer Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 31, 2023: Superb day for Aries, Gemini; be cautious Scorpio

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon