  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer

    First Published Jan 6, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Singer Diljit Dosanjh has never failed to entertain us, from his songs to films to his funny videos on social media; so let us look into 7 interesting facts about this king of Punjabi swag
     

    Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer RCB

    Last year, singer Diljit Dosanjh gave one of the biggest Pollywood (Punjabi film industry) hits, ‘Honsla Rakh’. He also released some hit songs like LOVER and WHAT VE etc. The singer is currently enjoying his holiday in Hawaii. It is a good start of the year on a beach vacay. Today is Diljit Dosanjh's 38th birthday; let us look at some of his exciting facts about the Proper Patola singer.

    Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer RCB

    On his 29th birthday, in 2013, Diljit launched the Saanjh Foundation, an NGO for the underprivileged, which donates to orphanages and nursing homes.

    Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer RCB

    The singer is also the first Sikh with turbaned to get a wax statue of Madame Tussauds. Diljit also owns' Urban Pendu' and 'WEARD 6', which promote Punjabi dressing.

    Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer RCB

    Diljit's hit song, Proper Patola, released in 2013, was the first Punjabi song featured on Vevo. Dosanjh won seven Brit Asia TV World Music Awards for Kharku, Back 2 Basics, and Proper Patola. One for Do you know and CON.FI.DEN.TIAL each and two for Patiala Peg.

    Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer RCB

    Diljit Dosanjh is the second Punjabi musician after Gurdas Mann, who sold out the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, London. The stadium has more than 12,500 seats. 

    Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer RCB

    Diljit loves sneakers; hence, the most expensive pair is the Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost, which cost around Rs. 5,9 lakhs. Also Read: Couple dances to Diljit Dosanjh’s famous Black and White song; wins hearts

    Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer RCB

    Diljit used to sing in Gurudwaras, and when he joined the music industry, a producer reportedly asked him to change his name from Daljit to Diljit.'Dosanjh' is the name of his village.

    Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer RCB

    Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly a married man and has a son; however, he always refuses to speak about his personal life. Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill looked lost during 'Honsla Rakh' press meet; Diljit Dosanjh tries to bring a smile on her face

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy RCB

    OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity' RCB

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity

    Hollywood Did American singer Jill Scott tape leak on the net? Find out drb

    Did American singer Jill Scott’s sex tape leak on the net? Find out

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about an extort fake email of Rs 3 crore; read details here RCB

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about fake extortion email of Rs 3 crore; read details here

    Hollywood Tom Felton gets back to his Draco Malfoy avatar see what he did latest drb

    Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane comeback form to Protea's intent - Talking points from Day 3-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Pujara-Rahane comeback form to Protea's intent - Talking points from Day 3

    AR Rahman Birthday special: 7 lesser-known facts about the music maestro RCB

    AR Rahman Birthday special: 7 lesser-known facts about the music maestro

    Had Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner dated Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas? Read this RCB

    Had Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner dated Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas? Read this

    Karnataka COVID blast: Demand for withdrawal of weekend curfew grows louder-ycb

    Karnataka COVID blast: Demand for withdrawal of weekend curfew grows louder

    Ex DGP decodes route through which PM passes, responsibilities of state police, SPG following security lapse-dnm

    Ex DGP decodes route through which PM passes, responsibilities of state police, SPG following security lapse

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon