Diljit Dosanjh birthday special: 7 Interesting things about 'LOVER' singer

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has never failed to entertain us, from his songs to films to his funny videos on social media; so let us look into 7 interesting facts about this king of Punjabi swag



Last year, singer Diljit Dosanjh gave one of the biggest Pollywood (Punjabi film industry) hits, ‘Honsla Rakh’. He also released some hit songs like LOVER and WHAT VE etc. The singer is currently enjoying his holiday in Hawaii. It is a good start of the year on a beach vacay. Today is Diljit Dosanjh's 38th birthday; let us look at some of his exciting facts about the Proper Patola singer.

On his 29th birthday, in 2013, Diljit launched the Saanjh Foundation, an NGO for the underprivileged, which donates to orphanages and nursing homes.

The singer is also the first Sikh with turbaned to get a wax statue of Madame Tussauds. Diljit also owns' Urban Pendu' and 'WEARD 6', which promote Punjabi dressing.

Diljit's hit song, Proper Patola, released in 2013, was the first Punjabi song featured on Vevo. Dosanjh won seven Brit Asia TV World Music Awards for Kharku, Back 2 Basics, and Proper Patola. One for Do you know and CON.FI.DEN.TIAL each and two for Patiala Peg.

Diljit Dosanjh is the second Punjabi musician after Gurdas Mann, who sold out the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, London. The stadium has more than 12,500 seats.

Diljit loves sneakers; hence, the most expensive pair is the Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost, which cost around Rs. 5,9 lakhs. Also Read: Couple dances to Diljit Dosanjh’s famous Black and White song; wins hearts

Diljit used to sing in Gurudwaras, and when he joined the music industry, a producer reportedly asked him to change his name from Daljit to Diljit.'Dosanjh' is the name of his village.