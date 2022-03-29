Did you know Oscar winner Will Smith shared screen with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday?

Oscars 2022 Best Actor winner Will Smith had a memorable cameo in Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's Student of the Year 2.

Will Smith stunned everyone on Sunday night when he smacked comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. Smith, who won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, stormed the stage and whacked Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards.



Rock, who presented the best documentary award with a brief comedy act, compared Jada Pinkett Smith's sharply chopped hair to Demi Moore's look in the film "G.I. Jane" and joking that she should feature in a sequel.

While Bollywood has responded to the now-viral Oscar moment, did you know the actor from Bad Boys had a Bollywood connection? When Dharma Productions was filming Student Of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff and debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Smith visited India as part of a series dubbed the 'Bucket List.'



In one of the episodes, he wanted to check off a Bollywood-related box. The worldwide icon declared his wish to appear in a Bollywood song-and-dance film.

In a meeting with filmmaker Karan Johar, he was so taken with the film's premise that he agreed to visit the sets of SOTY 2. It didn't take long for the producer and Smith to get together for the ball to start rolling.

Soon after, the Hollywood actor began rehearsing for his Bollywood song and dance video, in which he would appear with Ananya, Tara, Tiger, and Aditya Seal. Once everything was in place, the actor arrived on stage and, to everyone's astonishment, danced to R D Burman's remix of the song Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the song, he did the hook-step with the youthful stars before gently fading out of the screen.



Meanwhile, Smith openly apologised earlier today for hitting the comedian onstage during the live Oscars 2022, calling his behaviour "inappropriate." Will rushed to Instagram to write a long apology to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "Violence, in all of its manifestations, is toxic and destructive." Smith remarked on Instagram, "My conduct at last night's Academy Awards was disgusting and unforgivable."