Did you know Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is not a Malayali by birth? Read this

Manju Warrier has been in the news because a man was harassing her on social media, and now a case has been filed according to police. The report suggests that the man, who worked in the film sector, allegedly harassed the actress through social media campaigns.

Elamakkara police have filed a complaint under several provisions of the IT Act for intimidating the complainant. Manju Warrier personally presented the complaint to the commissioner's office. The man is from Ernakulam, according to sources, and will be apprehended shortly.



Did you know she was not born in Kerala but a different state when talking about Manju Warrier? The lady superstar was born in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu on September 10, 1978

Manju Warrier worked in Malayalam cinema for barely three years before marrying Dileep, and she only appeared in 20 films. In just three years, Manju received the state award for her performance in 'Ee Puzhayum Kadannu,' alongside Dileep. Her performance in 'Kannezhuthi Pottumthottu' earned her a special mention from the National Award judges.

Her marriage to Dileep created headlines in the film industry. Newspapers even reported that the actress was missing. She eloped with the actor after completing the shooting of 'Kannezhuthi Pottumthottu' in 1999.

Manju is the only actress who, after 14 years, was able to make a significant comeback and regain the same level of fame. In her second tenure, she dabbled in various fields, including social work. She is a brand ambassador for several government initiatives.