Here’s why India was chosen as ‘country of honour at Cannes’ Marche Du Film

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that India has been made the ‘country of honour’ at Marche Du Film, the business side of the Cannes Film Festival. This is for the first time that a country has been honoured with this title. But do you know why India was bestowed with the ‘country of honour’? Continue reading to know the reason and more information on this.

While India is celebrating its 75 glorious years of independence, Cannes Film Festiva has turned 75 years old too. Apart from this, the two countries – India and France, have also completed 75 years of their diplomatic relations this year, according to the union minister.

While India is the first-ever country that has been made the ‘country of honour’ at Cannes, different nations will cut through each year with the same honour in the future editions. However, it was because of the ’75 years’ that India was selected as the first-ever country.

The Marche Du Films will be held at the Majestic Beach wherein India will be the country in focus, especially its cinema, culture and heritage. Thakur also informed that the event will also witness special performances by Indian choir bands along with folk music.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan’s highly-anticipated film ‘Rocketry’ will also be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Along with this, five more movies that have not yet been released will be showcased by India at the prestigious festival.

Furthermore, apart from ‘Marche Du Film’, India has also been made the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Next. Under this, a total of five Indian start-ups will bag the opportunity to make a pitch to the audio-visual industry.

Special screening for Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pratidwani’: As India celebrates the 101st birth anniversary of one of the most beloved filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema, Satyajit Ray, one of his films will also be screened at the festival. Ray’s classic film ‘Pratidwandi’ has been selected for a special screening; for this, a special restored version of the film will be played.

More on ‘India at Cannes’: The country will be pitching five selected movies at the ‘Goes to Cannes Section’, this year. These films will be screened on May 22. Apart from this, India will also be pitching as the ‘content hub’ of the world at the India Pavillion.