Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here’s why India was chosen as ‘country of honour at Cannes’ Marche Du Film

    To mark Satyajit Ray’s 101st birth anniversary celebrations, his classic hit ‘Pratidwandi’ will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Here is why India was chosen as country of honour at Cannes Marche Du Film drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 8:16 AM IST

    Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that India has been made the ‘country of honour’ at Marche Du Film, the business side of the Cannes Film Festival. This is for the first time that a country has been honoured with this title. But do you know why India was bestowed with the ‘country of honour’? Continue reading to know the reason and more information on this.

    While India is celebrating its 75 glorious years of independence, Cannes Film Festiva has turned 75 years old too. Apart from this, the two countries – India and France, have also completed 75 years of their diplomatic relations this year, according to the union minister.

    ALSO READ: Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: When Oscar committee's chairman flew to India to present him the award

    While India is the first-ever country that has been made the ‘country of honour’ at Cannes, different nations will cut through each year with the same honour in the future editions. However, it was because of the ’75 years’ that India was selected as the first-ever country.

    The Marche Du Films will be held at the Majestic Beach wherein India will be the country in focus, especially its cinema, culture and heritage. Thakur also informed that the event will also witness special performances by Indian choir bands along with folk music.

    Meanwhile, R Madhavan’s highly-anticipated film ‘Rocketry’ will also be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Along with this, five more movies that have not yet been released will be showcased by India at the prestigious festival.

    ALSO READ: Oscars/Academy Awards: Satyajit Ray to AR Rahman, meet 5 Indians who have brought the golden trophy home

    Furthermore, apart from ‘Marche Du Film’, India has also been made the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Next. Under this, a total of five Indian start-ups will bag the opportunity to make a pitch to the audio-visual industry.

    Special screening for Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pratidwani’: As India celebrates the 101st birth anniversary of one of the most beloved filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema, Satyajit Ray, one of his films will also be screened at the festival. Ray’s classic film ‘Pratidwandi’ has been selected for a special screening; for this, a special restored version of the film will be played.

    More on ‘India at Cannes’: The country will be pitching five selected movies at the ‘Goes to Cannes Section’, this year. These films will be screened on May 22. Apart from this, India will also be pitching as the ‘content hub’ of the world at the India Pavillion.

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 8:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Watch Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style-ayh

    Watch Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar drb

    Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar

    Is that Imran Khan in Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan Eid party pic drb

    Is that Imran Khan in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Eid party pic?

    Recent Stories

    Vastu Tips: Here's some advice to retain and welcome employees back after pandemic RBA

    Vastu Tips: Here's some advice to retain and welcome employees back after pandemic

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Delhi-Hyderabad Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    football G.O.A.T. Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sold for record 7.1 million pounds snt

    G.O.A.T. Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sold for record 7.1 million pounds

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore hands Chennai Super Kings 7th season defeat-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Bangalore hands Chennai 7th season-defeat

    Madrid Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins comeback match against Miomir Kecmanovic; fans applaud King of Clay's return snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Nadal wins comeback match; fans applaud King of Clay's return

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon