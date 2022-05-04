Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR, Beast, Acharya on OTT: Here's where, when you can watch the films

    First Published May 4, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    Three of the biggest film releases of this year, RRR, Beast and Acharya, are expected to make their grand premiere on the OTT platforms this month. Continue reading to find out where and when can you watch the film(s) on OTT.

    Image: Official film poster

    The wait is finally over! After minting a lot of money at the box office, three much-awaited films from the South Cinema are all set to be released on the OTT platforms. If you have not yet watched some of the biggest film releases of this year (we are talking about RRR, Beast and Acharya), then get yourself ready to be treated with a piece of good news. These three films directed by filmmakers from down South, which have had equally impressive business in the Hindi let with their Pan-India release, are ready to come to our mobile, laptop and television screens.

    Image: Still from the song

    Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR collected Rs 767.54 crore at the box office in five weeks. On the other hand, Vijay Thalapthy-starrer Beast and Chiranjeevi, Ram Charna-starrer Acharya have earned Rs 8.6 crores (first week) and Rs 54.74 crores (first six days) respectively.

    ALSO READ: Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh’s film trailer will release on this date

    Image: Official film poster

    Beast: Tamil film 'Beast', starring Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde is all set to release on OTT, a month after its release in theatres. The film, which was released in multiple languages across India, will be released on Netflix. The film will premiere on May 11 in five languages.

    ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office

    Image: Official film poster

    RRR: After proving to be a mega-blockbuster hit at the box office, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is all set to release on OTT. If reports are to be believed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film is going to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages on Zee5. At the same time, the Hindi-speaking audience will get to see this film on Netflix. It is also being claimed in media reports that the film which also stars actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will be released on May 20.

    ALSO READ: Eid 2022 Box Office Collection: KGF 2 sets new record; Runway 34, Heropanti 2 continue to struggle

    Image: Official film poster

    Acharya: The recently released film 'Acharya' will also be available on OTT very soon. As per reports, the film that stars the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 27.

