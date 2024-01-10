Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare was Urvashi Rautela, Sushmita Sen's trainer?

    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

    It was revealed that fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare instructed the Miss India competitors, particularly Urvashi Rautela for the competition. 

    article_image1

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently got married to a fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare who is a
    well-known personality in the fitness business. 

    article_image2

    However, his involvement as a fitness instructor for Miss India competitors, particularly Urvashi Rautela, helped him earn global fame.

    article_image3

    Nupur Shikhare, under the supervision of Sushmita Sen, has been appointed as the fitness coach for Miss India candidates. 

    article_image4

    Nupur was in charge of honing the participants' talents and physical fitness in preparation for the Miss Universe pageant. 

    article_image5

    Urvashi recently revealed that Nupur was demanding about fitness and the training sessions had grueling running and the addition of Capoeira, a Brazilian martial art that blends dance, acrobatics, and music. 

    article_image6

    Nupur's dedication to preparing the contenders for the difficult competition is evident not just in the physical aspects, but also in establishing discipline and mental fortitude.

