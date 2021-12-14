Did you know Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe winning gown was designed by a Trans woman? Read details

Harnaaz Sandhu clinched the title of Miss Universe 2021, bringing the crown back home after a gap of over two decades. The winning gown that she wore for the finale round, was designed by Saisha Shinde, a trans woman; read details about the designer here.

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu, Saisha Shinde/Instagram

It was a historic moment when Harnaaz Sandhu was adjudged as the Miss Universe 2021. The prestigious crown came home after 21-long-years. When former Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Mexa, crowed Harnaaz Sandhu, the titleholder of 2021 looked ravishing at the moment, especially in her silver dazzling gown. The winning gown was a creation of designer Saisha Shinde, a trans woman.

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu, Saisha Shinde/Instagram

In the moment when Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned as the Miss Universe 2021, the attention was gazed not only on her crown but also on the glittery silver gown that she wore. She donned the gown created by Saisha Shinde. Early this year, Saisha Shinde had come out in open as a transgender woman.

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu, Saisha Shinde/Instagram

Along with Harnaaz Sandhu’s historic win, Saisha Shinde’s design of a glittery gown with a plunging neckline and beaded details also became a part of the history. The moment was equally special for Saisha Shinde, as for Harnaaz Sandhu and the rest of the country; “We did it”, wrote Saisha on Instagram after the big win. ALSO READ: Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu, Saisha Shinde/Instagram

It was in January this year when the 40-year-old designer, Saisha Shinde, who was previously known as Swapnil Shinde, came out in open as a transwoman, receiving praises from many for her bold move. Speaking about her majestic creation, Saisha said that she wanted to keep the gown exquisite, elegant and delicate but at the same time strong and powerful, and that idea clearly worked for the two of them – the designer, and of course for Harnaaz Sandhu.

Image: Harnaaz Sandhu, Saisha Shinde/Instagram