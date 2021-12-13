  • Facebook
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Dec 13, 2021, 5:08 PM IST

    Harnaaz Sandhu has gone on to become the 70th Miss Universe and the third Miss Universe from India. The beauty pageant (Miss Universe 2021) was held in the southern city of Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India at the prestigious pageant, was crowned as the Miss Universe 2021 leaving behind Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa on the second and third spots, respectively.

    So, who is Harnaaz Sandhu? Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Harnaaz Sandhu completed her schooling at Shivalik Public School in Chandigarh. She completed her graduation also from her hometown; Harnaaz is also pursuing a master’s degree. The 21-year-old has become the third Miss Universe from India after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000), bringing home the crown after a wait of 21-long-years.

    Did you know that Harnaaz, who seemed so confident and poised on the stage, was once bullied in school? Harnaaz was reportedly body-shamed during her school days for being ‘thin’. Those were some of the hardest days she saw as a kid and came out of it successfully after receiving her family’s immense support. In fact, this was also reflected in the final round of the pageant when she spoke on how young women should deal with the pressure they face; she said that one must know they are unique and that is what makes them beautiful.

    An adventurer and a sports lover, Harnaaz is an avid horse rider and swimmer. She is also reportedly a climate change advocate. Before being crowned at the Miss Universe, Harnaaz had won numerous other pageants as well. These included Miss Universe India 2021, Miss Punjab 2019, Miss Max Emerging Star in 2018 and Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017.

