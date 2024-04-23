Did you know Disha Patani's sister Khushboo is an ex-Indian army officer?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani has an elder sister, Khushboo Patani, who served as a lieutenant in the Indian Army.

    Khushboo, like Disha, is very meticulous about her fitness, which is understandable given that she has been serving Army officer.

    Recently, Khushboo Patani took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her days in the army.

    Sharing them the 32-year-old wrote in the caption, "Glimpse of my army life. Mera poora youth fauz kae naam".

    Many in the comment section asked Khushboo as to why she left the army job as it is a dream of many.

    She replied by saying, "I thought joining the army was my duty, I don't know why, it was not a dream. I have no dreams and neither will anyone. I just live my life on duty." 

    Khushboo was born in 1991 and is currently a certified trainer and nutritionist. Her father Jagadish Singh Patani is a police officer and her mother is a health inspector. 

