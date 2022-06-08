Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Suzy Cortez? Ultra-hot Brazilian model claiming Pique asked her 'butt size'

    First Published Jun 8, 2022, 8:47 PM IST

    Pop star Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique called it quits earlier this week after being in a relationship for 11 years.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Pop star Shakira and her Spanish football partner Gerard Pique announced their separation after 11 years earlier this week, sending fans of the couple into a tizzy. However, the couple, who have two children together, continue to hit the headlines with reports suggesting the Barcelona star cheated on the Colombian singer, which led to their separation. Now, days later, a Brazilian fitness model, Suzy Cortez, has reportedly alleged that Pique had sent her inappropriate messages on Instagram.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Speaking to El Diario, the Brazilian model has claimed that Pique was the one who sent her the most DMs. "The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were (Lionel) Messi and (Philippe) Coutinho. They are great husbands and respect their wives a lot. Shakira didn't deserve this," Suzy reportedly told the Spanish media house.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The Brazilian model claimed that the Spanish footballer came in contact via former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell. "I was a friend of the former Barcelona president, Sandro Rosell. When Piqué found out, he asked me for my number at that moment and he sent me a message," she alleged.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The model further claimed that the football star had asked her about her butt size via direct message on Instagram. "When I returned to Brazil, he sent me directly to my Instagram, which was deleted every day, asking me when I would return to Europe, asking me how big my butt was and saying that he was jealous of my tributes to Messi," the 32-year-old claimed.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "I have never said this out of respect for Shakira, but now I am going to tell you everything I know," she said. The 2015 Miss Bumbum winner is a well-known model, athlete and TV host. For those unaware, Miss Bumbum is a beauty pageant in Brazil that awards the model with the best buttocks in the nation.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Currently settled in Campinas, Sao Paulo, 32-year-old Suzy Cortez has close to 64k followers on Instagram and also runs an OnlyFans page. She has also appeared on the cover of Playboy several times. She was also chosen as Rio 2016 Olympics' and 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia's ambassador.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Earlier reports claimed Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira with a 22-year-old woman who is an event hostess. Days later, Spanish media house Marca, quoting journalist Antonio Aviles, claimed the decision to release the joint statement was a unilateral one on the part of Shakira. The move is said to have taken the Barcelona star by surprise.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Aviles, who appeared on 'Viva la Vida' show, further claimed that people close to the Pique assured him that there was 'no infidelity' on the part of the footballer. He also claimed that the Spaniard and singer had had an 'open relationship' over the past few years. 

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    In May, Shakira travelled to Ibiza twice, with their children, Milan and Sasha, and a friend, but without Pique, who was injured and unavailable for his club Barcelona. The 45-year-old Colombian singer met the Barcelona defender while promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." While Shakira is one of the world's premier musical artists for her songs and live performances, Pique is one of European soccer's top defenders.

