Did Shakira drop BIG hint of Gerard Pique cheating on her in April? Details here

Pop star Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique called it quits earlier this week after being in a relationship for 11 years.

Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

Pop star Shakira and her Spanish football partner Gerard Pique announced their separation after 11 years earlier this week, sending fans of the couple into a tizzy. However, the couple, who have two children together, continue to hit the headlines with reports suggesting the Barcelona star cheated on the Colombian singer, which led to their separation. Also read: Shakira-Pique split: Angry fans ask Barcelona star 'how could you cheat on her?'

Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

"We regret to confirm that we parted ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," said a short statement released by Shakira's communication agency on Saturday.

Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

The Barcelona defender and the singer from Barranquilla were lauded as one of the strongest couples in the entertainment world. Though the couple were not married, fans dreamed of seeing them together for much longer.

Image Credit: Shakira Instagram

A few weeks before announcing the separation, Shakira released her song 'Te Felicito' in collaboration with musician Rauw Alejandro. The singer appears to have given clues about the crisis her relationship with Pique is undergoing. What's ironic is that the Colombian sensation reshared a clip of the song on her Instagram on Wednesday (June 8), days after releasing her statement on the separation with the footballer. Watch: Shakira's latest song 'Te Felicito'

Image Credit: Shakira Instagram

An English translation of 'Te Felicito', released on April 22, 2022, reads, "I'm broken into pieces for completing you. I was warned, but I didn't hear. I realised that yours is false. It was the straw that broke the camel's back."

Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

"Don't say you're sorry. It seems to be sincere but I know you well and I know you're lying. I congratulate you, you act so good! I have no doubt about it. Continue with your role. That show fits you well," the lyrics of the song continued.

Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

"That cheap philosophy, I don't buy it. I'm sorry, I'm not riding the motorcycle anymore. The two-faced people, I cannot bear them. Me, who was able to put my hands in fire for you. You treat me as one more of your cravings. Your wound dind't open my skin, but did open my eyes. They're red for crying a lot for you," the wordings concluded.

Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

According to reports in Spain, Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira with a 22-year-old woman who is an event hostess. Days later, Spanish media house Marca, quoting journalist Antonio Aviles, claimed the decision to release the joint statement was a unilateral one on the part of Shakira. The move is said to have taken the Barcelona star by surprise. Also read: From Gerard Pique to Mesut Ozil: 10 footballers accused of cheating on their partners

Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

Aviles, who appeared on 'Viva la Vida' show, further claimed that people close to the Pique assured him that there was 'no infidelity' on the part of the footballer. He also claimed that the Spaniard and singer had had an 'open relationship' over the past few years.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)