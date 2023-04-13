Deepika Padukone to Radhika Apte: 7 actresses who were advised for nose and boob jobs to star in films

From Fighter beauty Deepika Padukone to Mrs. Undercover actress Radhika Apte, Yami Gautam, and more Bollywood actresses have revealed about being asked to have corrective surgeries to star in films.

In an industry that depends on good looks and the notion attached to it directors telling stars to go under the knife is common. Here are seven actresses of B-town told by filmmakers to go under the knife for roles and acting. Deepika Padukone to Radhika Apte and many more actresses are on this list.

Best known for her brilliant performances in Cocktail, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, and Pathaan, Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone was told to undergo the knife and said to get breast implants back when she was just 18.

Monica Oh My Darling fame nuanced performer and Bollywood actress Radhika Apte got told to get a nose job done and get breast implants to act in films. Radhika is ruling OTT right now.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, fame Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, was asked to get a nose job done. The Bala fame B-town actress got told how her nose looks like a Pakora. But she flat-out refused.

Global icon and sensation Priyanka Chopra got told to get a boob job, fix her jaw, and add some cushioning to her butt. Yes, you read that right.

'Pataakhaa' fame Bollywood actress Radhika Madan once revealed that she got advised and asked to undergo corrective surgery to make herself look pretty. But Radhika didn't really pay attention to them.

As per media reports, Cirkus actress Jacqueline Fernandez was advised and asked by someone to get a nose job done. Apparently, it would make her more beautiful. Bizarre, we know.

