    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo jet off to secret destination (Read Deets)

    First Published Nov 14, 2021, 9:18 AM IST
    In 2018, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15; now, the couple are off to celebrate their 3 wedding anniversary to a secret place.

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo Jet off to secret destination

    Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram-Leela. After dating for 6 years the couple tied the knot in November 2018. 
     

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo Jet off to secret destination RCB

    The wedding was at a beautiful destination in Lake Como, Italy; only close friends and family were present at the ceremony. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had two wedding ceremonies first was South Indian style and another Punjabi- Anand Karaj style.
     

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo Jet off to secret destination RCB

    According to the TOI report, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone decided to spend some quality time outside Mumbai on their 3 wedding anniversary. Yes, they have jam-packed shoot schedules and work commitments. The couple made it a point to take some time off and unwind unitedly on their 3rd marriage anniversary.  Also Read: [VIDEO] Here's how Deepika Padukone used to celebrate Diwali in Bengaluru
     

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo Jet off to secret destination RCB

    Long back when Deepika was asked if she would take Ranveer’s surname in her first interview with Filmfare just after her marriage. In her response, she said, “It might be Deepika Padukone - wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone." 
     

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo Jet off to secret destination RCB

    Soon that Ranveer, in another interview, was asked to reflect on her take. Revealing his views, Ranveer joked saying, “Since I have dropped my surname (Bhavnani), I need a new one, so why not! It’s a legendary surname.”
     

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo Jet off to secret destination RCB

    Talking about her wedding, Deepika told Filmfare that her mother did her kanyadaan, which was pretty cool. She also mentioned that her mehendi was done during the sunset and that Ranveer and Deepika have a connection with the sun and love the sun. The wedding was perfect. No bag got misplaced, and no one missed a flight, all was in place.
     

