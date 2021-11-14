Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo jet off to secret destination (Read Deets)

In 2018, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15; now, the couple are off to celebrate their 3 wedding anniversary to a secret place.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram-Leela. After dating for 6 years the couple tied the knot in November 2018.



The wedding was at a beautiful destination in Lake Como, Italy; only close friends and family were present at the ceremony. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had two wedding ceremonies first was South Indian style and another Punjabi- Anand Karaj style.



According to the TOI report, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone decided to spend some quality time outside Mumbai on their 3 wedding anniversary. Yes, they have jam-packed shoot schedules and work commitments. The couple made it a point to take some time off and unwind unitedly on their 3rd marriage anniversary. Also Read: [VIDEO] Here's how Deepika Padukone used to celebrate Diwali in Bengaluru



Long back when Deepika was asked if she would take Ranveer’s surname in her first interview with Filmfare just after her marriage. In her response, she said, “It might be Deepika Padukone - wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone."



Soon that Ranveer, in another interview, was asked to reflect on her take. Revealing his views, Ranveer joked saying, “Since I have dropped my surname (Bhavnani), I need a new one, so why not! It’s a legendary surname.”

