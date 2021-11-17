Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh embrace each other’s company on their wedding anniversary vacay (photos)

To celebrate their third wedding anniversary, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had boarded a flight to Dehradun. The latest pictures from their vacation in the hills are something we don’t want you to miss out on.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are quite the internet breakers with their posts. The duo has shared images from their trip to the mountains. Deepika and Ranveer sneaked out of the city life to bring in their third wedding anniversary in the hills, sharing some warms, cosy pictures with their fans. In a series of mostly monochromatic pictures, Deepika and Ranveer have given a little sneak peek into their vacay. The couple, like always, looked too much in love with each other, in their latest pictures. While Deepika wore a grey coloured turtle next sweater, Ranveer wore a hoodie with big sunglasses.

Ranveer’s new look with a grown beard and long hair suits his personality, perfectly. The actor, last seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’, looked cute closely holding his lady love in the harms in a black and white candid picture. Deepika’s expressions in the frame are sure to make your heart skip a beat.

Our favourite picture from their series of photographs is the one where Ranveer is placing a gentle kiss on Deepika's forehead. Though Deepika and Ranveer have never shied from showing their love to the world, this picture is definitely going down as one of the best shots of them together.

In another picture shared by the two, Deepika and Ranveer are seen seated inside possibly their room. The ‘Bajiro Mastani’ couple had some intense looks for the camera. Here, both are seen wearing long coats – Ranveer in a single-tone coloured coat, and Deepika in a checkered coat.

Deepika and Ranveer had become photographers for each other on their trip. While Deepika snapped a candid photo of Ranveer flipping his long hair, the husband captured not one but many pictures of Deepika soaking the sunlight.