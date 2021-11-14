  • Facebook
    When Deepika Padukone wanted to have open relationship with Ranveer Singh post-breakup with Ranbir Kapoor

    First Published Nov 14, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
    Post Deepika Padukone's ugly breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, she decided to opt for casual dating and wanted to have an open relationship with Ranveer Singh.

    Today (November 14, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their third wedding anniversary. According to reports, the couple went off for a secret vacation to celebrate their 3 years as man and wife.

    Both Ranveer and Deepika continue to set relationship goals for their fans, who first came closer on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela in 2013.
     

    After years of dating, Deepika and Ranveer began to talk about their relationship openly. Both used to drop lovely comments on each other’s Instagram posts and some PDA moments, setting relationship goals for the many.
     

    Deepika opened up about her past dating life in an old interview with Filmfare. The Piku actress allegedly said that she was in relationships ever since she was 13. She also talked about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor and how her bond with Ranveer Singh started.
     

    Deepika said she got hurt in love, and her trust was broken many times, but she never gave up on the idea of love. However, when Deepika met Ranveer, she was exhausted and wanted to try out the idea of casual dating with her current husband.
     

    She also mentioned to Ranveer that she didn't wish to be accountable to anyone and thus advised Ranveer to keep their relationship open without any promise. Deepika also reportedly told Ranveer that she could explore a relationship with that person if she is attracted to anyone.
     

    In 2018, Deepika and Ranveer got married at a private wedding ceremony held at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. Asianet Newsable wishes Ranveer and Deepika a happy wedding anniversary! Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: Duo jet off to secret destination (Read Deets)

