Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gets inked; shows off curves in body-hugging mini dress

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently enjoyed a holiday in Italy's Sardinia islands. The model took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her trip and revealed getting a tattoo.

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez regularly shares glimpses of her life with her 39 million Instagram fan base. On Thursday, the model posted a series of photographs in which one revealed that she had got a new tattoo, surprising her followers.

Although details of her new tattoo are unknown, Georgina revealed that she got herself inked by an artist named Berni, who has his studio in Madrid and Malaga.

In the other photographs, Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her curves in a skin-tight salmon-coloured mini dress. She paired her look with white sneakers and tied her hair back in a ponytail.

Georgina's post instantly became a hit among her followers, and several users commented on her photo, and fans also asked her about what tattoo design she got inked. "BEAUTIFUL you are," wrote journalist Ivan Garcia, with whom Ronaldo's partner recently enjoyed a trip to Italy's Sardinia islands.

