user
user icon

Vijay Deverakonda, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh meet PM Modi at TV9 Summit in New Delhi; Read on

Vijay Deverakonda, Yami Gautam, and Amit Sadh met PM Modi at the TV9 Summit, where he discussed India's progress, self-reliance, welfare initiatives, and banking transformation over the past decade.

 

Vijay Deverakonda, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh meet PM Modi at TV9 Summit in New Delhi; Read on
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, along with Bollywood actors Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh, had the privilege of meeting the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Friday in New Delhi.

Narendra Modi attended the TV9 Summit, during which he met the actors of the Indian film industry. The celebrities snapped a photograph with the Prime Minister to capture the unforgettable moment of their life.

For the event, Vijay Deverakonda donned a green Bandhgala Sherwani, while Amit Sadh attended the meet in a khaki blazer and pants. Yami Gautam looked beautiful in a purple dress.


Vijay Deverakonda, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh meet PM Modi at TV9 Summit in New Delhi; Read on

For the event, Vijay Deverakonda donned a green Bandhgala Sherwani, while Amit Sadh attended the meet in a khaki blazer and pants. Yami Gautam looked beautiful in a purple dress.

At the event, PM Narendra Modi underlined India's transformation from dependence to self-reliance over the last decade, asserting that the dream of a developed India by 2047 can only be achieved through collective effort.

Speaking at the TV9 summit, PM Modi said that India is no longer just a nation of dreams but one that delivers on them.

"We must reflect on the past to understand how India has progressed--from dependence to self-reliance, from aspiration to achievement. A decade ago, mothers and sisters were forced to limit themselves between sunset and sunrise for basic sanitation needs, but the Swachh Bharat Mission has resolved that," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting welfare initiatives under his government, PM Modi cited Ayushman Bharat as a solution to expensive medical care that plagued the poor in 2013. "In 2013, expensive medical care was a challenge, but Ayushman Bharat has provided a solution. Today, they have access to water from every household through 'Har Ghar Se Nal Jal.'"

He also noted reforms in the taxation system, saying, "Our government uses every penny of taxpayers' money with honesty and also respects the taxpayers. The government has made the tax system more taxpayer-friendly."

"In the last 10-11 years, India has transformed across every sector and progressed in every field--and this significant change has come from a shift in mindset. For several decades after Independence, a narrative was promoted in India that considered only foreign things to be superior," he added.

Citing the evolution of India's banking landscape, he said, "Sixty years ago, bank nationalisation was implemented to ease access to services, but the reality was that many villages still lacked basic banking facilities. Today, we have transformed the banking landscape with online banking accessible from home and a banking touchpoint within 5 km of every area."

PM Modi added that the country has not just improved infrastructure but also strengthened the banking system nationwide. 

ALSO READ: Mumbai police responds to media speculations on Sushant Singh Rajput death case CBI closure report

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Will Smith reflects on Chris Rock Oscar slap controversy in latest album 'Based on True Story'; Read on NTI

Will Smith reflects on Chris Rock Oscar's slap controversy in latest album 'Based on True Story'; Read on

Anurag Kashyap slams THESE directors for copying SS Rajamouli, 'Find your own style' to aspiring filmmakers MEG

Anurag Kashyap slams THESE directors for copying SS Rajamouli, 'Find your own style' to aspiring filmmakers

Mumbai police responds to media speculations on Sushant Singh Rajput death case CBI closure report MEG

Mumbai police responds to media speculations on Sushant Singh Rajput death case CBI closure report 

Student of the Year 2: Shanaya Kapoor to star opposite Tusharr Khanna in Karan Johar's next? Read on ATG

Student of the Year 2: Shanaya Kapoor to star opposite Tusharr Khanna in Karan Johar's next? Read on

Disha Salian case: 'CBI has issued no clean chit to Aditya Thackeray..'., says Satish Salian's advocate ATG

Disha Salian case: 'CBI has issued no clean chit to Aditya Thackeray..'., says Satish Salian's advocate

Recent Stories

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless NTI

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless

Authentic Homemade Baklava Recipe Perfect for Eid Celebration sri

Baklava Sweet Recipe for Eid: A Melt-in-Your-Mouth Treat

Ex--Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest HRD

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

UAE Gold Rate on March 29 2025: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 29: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability here is when you can buy it gcw

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here’s when you can buy it!

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon