Vijay Deverakonda, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh meet PM Modi at TV9 Summit in New Delhi; Read on

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, along with Bollywood actors Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh, had the privilege of meeting the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Friday in New Delhi.

Narendra Modi attended the TV9 Summit, during which he met the actors of the Indian film industry. The celebrities snapped a photograph with the Prime Minister to capture the unforgettable moment of their life.

For the event, Vijay Deverakonda donned a green Bandhgala Sherwani, while Amit Sadh attended the meet in a khaki blazer and pants. Yami Gautam looked beautiful in a purple dress.





At the event, PM Narendra Modi underlined India's transformation from dependence to self-reliance over the last decade, asserting that the dream of a developed India by 2047 can only be achieved through collective effort.

Speaking at the TV9 summit, PM Modi said that India is no longer just a nation of dreams but one that delivers on them.

"We must reflect on the past to understand how India has progressed--from dependence to self-reliance, from aspiration to achievement. A decade ago, mothers and sisters were forced to limit themselves between sunset and sunrise for basic sanitation needs, but the Swachh Bharat Mission has resolved that," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting welfare initiatives under his government, PM Modi cited Ayushman Bharat as a solution to expensive medical care that plagued the poor in 2013. "In 2013, expensive medical care was a challenge, but Ayushman Bharat has provided a solution. Today, they have access to water from every household through 'Har Ghar Se Nal Jal.'"

He also noted reforms in the taxation system, saying, "Our government uses every penny of taxpayers' money with honesty and also respects the taxpayers. The government has made the tax system more taxpayer-friendly."

"In the last 10-11 years, India has transformed across every sector and progressed in every field--and this significant change has come from a shift in mindset. For several decades after Independence, a narrative was promoted in India that considered only foreign things to be superior," he added.

Citing the evolution of India's banking landscape, he said, "Sixty years ago, bank nationalisation was implemented to ease access to services, but the reality was that many villages still lacked basic banking facilities. Today, we have transformed the banking landscape with online banking accessible from home and a banking touchpoint within 5 km of every area."

PM Modi added that the country has not just improved infrastructure but also strengthened the banking system nationwide.

