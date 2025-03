Tamannaah Bhatia stole the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week 2025, showcasing her stunning style as she posed for the paparazzi. Dressed in a breathtaking corset-style top designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, paired with a chic black blazer and pants, Tamannaah exuded confidence and glamour on the ramp. Her ensemble featured intricate embellishments that highlighted her fashion-forward sensibility. WATCH.