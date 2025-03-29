Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Attacker seeks bail, calls case against him 'false'; Read on

Read Full Article

Shariful Islam Shehzad, who was arrested in January for allegedly attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has now approached the court seeking bail. According to a report by India Today, Shehzad has submitted a bail application to the Mumbai Sessions Court, claiming that the charges against him are entirely fabricated.

In his plea, Shehzad stated that the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him was false and that he had been wrongly implicated in the case. His lawyer also argued that Shehzad had been fully cooperating with the authorities and posed no risk of tampering with evidence if granted bail.

The bail application further asserted that keeping Shehzad in custody served no real purpose other than imposing pre-trial punishment. It was emphasized that since he had been compliant with the investigation, there was no justification for his continued detention.

For context, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai residence in the early hours of January 16. Reports stated that at around 2 AM, the actor heard noises coming from his son Jeh’s room, where one of his female employees was being assaulted. When Saif intervened, an altercation ensued, during which both he and the employee were injured.

Shehzad has been accused of breaking into Saif Ali Khan’s residence with the intent to rob. He was also allegedly involved in attacking the actor and his staff member using a wooden weapon and a blade.

Saif Ali Khan reportedly sustained six stab wounds during the attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital. After receiving medical treatment, he was discharged on January 21.

