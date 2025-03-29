user
Will Smith reflects on Chris Rock Oscar's slap controversy in latest album 'Based on True Story'; Read on

Will Smith addresses the Oscar slap controversy with Chris Rock in his new album "Based on a True Story," reflecting on the incident through music.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

Actor Will Smith addressed his controversial slap to comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in his new album "Based on a True Story", which was released on Friday, reported Variety.

The 'King Richard' actor grabbed the headlines during the Oscars 2022 telecast after he slapped Chris during his presentation, which included a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

When the actor returned to his seat, he shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your mouth!" Later on in the show, Smith returned to the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his performance in the film 'King Richard."

In a music track, 'Int. Barbershop -- Day' from his latest album, the actor-singer shed light on the Oscars controversy with lyrics, "Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin' bout?/ You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth." as quoted by Variety.

The song included several other lines that directly referenced his infamous Chris Rock slap at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. One of the recorded lyrics of the song was, "I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that because he's Black", as quoted by Variety.

However, Smith did not have to return his Oscar -- the Academy instead banned him from attending any event related to the organization for 10 years. Smith also resigned his Academy membership and issued an apology, saying that he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions, as per the outlet.

According to Variety, 'Based on a True Story' album marks Smith's first full-length solo music project in 20 years, with his last release being 2005's "Lost and Found."
However, it is not the actor and rapper's first major project since the slap. Months later, Variety reported that Smith navigated a limited promotional cycle for his next prestige picture, Apple's historical drama Emancipation."

Last summer, he co-starred with Martin Lawrence in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," the fourth entry in Sony's buddy cop franchise was a box office hit, earning more than USD 400 million worldwide. 

ALSO READ: Megan Fox, Ex Machine Gun Kelly announce arrival of their first child together; Read on

