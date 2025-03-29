Anurag Kashyap slams THESE directors for copying SS Rajamouli, 'Find your own style' to aspiring filmmakers

Read Full Article

Anurag Kashyap is a well-known Bollywood filmmaker. He expressed his admiration towards SS Rajamouli, the visionary director behind many classics like Bahubali and RRR. He praised SS Rajamouli's originality and the power of storytelling he has. He also praised the benchmarks he has set for Indian cinema.

Tollywood has been making heads turn with the unique scripts and stories. From notable sequels to oscar stage, Tollywood has done it all and the Industry is soaring towards many more milestones. The fanbase is not just the audience but also the makers and actors from the other industries admire the work of Tollywood.

Anurag Kashyap slams THESE directors:

While Anurag was praising SS Rajamouli, he also pointed a few filmmakers for trying to copy Rajamouli's style without having complete knowledge about his work. He referred to certain filmmakers work as 'cheap versions' of Rajamouli's work. He also highlighted the importance of creating unique styles in filmmaking rather than just copying a hit style.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli posts Deomali Peak garbage video, urges for environmental change [VIDEO]

Netizens thought that Anurag Kashyap had been pointing out about the filmmakers like the directors of Aadipurush, Yodha, Jigra, etc.

The Pan-India Film Phenomenon

Anurag also spoke about the term pan-Indian films" and said that there have always been pan-Indian projects. These are not new; Pratibandh and Shiva from the 1990s are early examples of pan-Indian films. He also pointed out the failures of films after copying Bahubali and KGF templates.

Encouragement for Aspiring Filmmakers

In a masterclass at Annapurna College of Film and Media, Anurag encouraged aspiring filmmakers to explore and create their own unique style. He spoke about success and its relation with uniqueness in the field of art.

Global Recognition of Rajamouli's Work

Rajamouli's films, particularly RRR, have received global recognition and appreciation for his storytelling and epic action sequences. Anurag's admiration left Rajamouli's impact on aspiring makers of cinema and the need for filmmakers to push creative boundaries.

ALSO READ: Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS

Latest Videos