Anurag Kashyap slams THESE directors for copying SS Rajamouli, 'Find your own style' to aspiring filmmakers

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently spoke about his admiration towards Tollywood legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and left his best suggestions to the aspiring filmmakers. 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap is a well-known Bollywood filmmaker. He expressed his admiration towards SS Rajamouli, the visionary director behind many classics like Bahubali and RRR. He praised SS Rajamouli's originality and the power of storytelling he has. He also praised the benchmarks he has set for Indian cinema. 

Tollywood has been making heads turn with the unique scripts and stories. From notable sequels to oscar stage, Tollywood has done it all and the Industry is soaring towards many more milestones. The fanbase is not just the audience but also the makers and actors from the other industries admire the work of Tollywood. 

Anurag Kashyap slams THESE directors:

While Anurag was praising SS Rajamouli, he also pointed a few filmmakers for trying to copy Rajamouli's style without having complete knowledge about his work. He referred to certain filmmakers work as 'cheap versions' of Rajamouli's work. He also highlighted the importance of creating unique styles in filmmaking rather than just copying a hit style.

Netizens thought that Anurag Kashyap had been pointing out about the filmmakers like the directors of Aadipurush, Yodha, Jigra, etc. 

The Pan-India Film Phenomenon

Anurag also spoke about the term pan-Indian films" and said that there have always been pan-Indian projects. These are not new; Pratibandh and Shiva from the 1990s are early examples of pan-Indian films. He also pointed out the failures of films after copying Bahubali and KGF templates. 

Encouragement for Aspiring Filmmakers

In a masterclass at Annapurna College of Film and Media, Anurag encouraged aspiring filmmakers to explore and create their own unique style. He spoke about success and its relation with uniqueness in the field of art.

Global Recognition of Rajamouli's Work

Rajamouli's films, particularly RRR, have received global recognition and appreciation for his storytelling and epic action sequences. Anurag's admiration left Rajamouli's impact on aspiring makers of cinema and the need for filmmakers to push creative boundaries.

Will Smith reflects on Chris Rock Oscar's slap controversy in latest album 'Based on True Story'; Read on

Vijay Deverakonda, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh meet PM Modi at TV9 Summit in New Delhi; Read on

Mumbai police responds to media speculations on Sushant Singh Rajput death case CBI closure report 

Student of the Year 2: Shanaya Kapoor to star opposite Tusharr Khanna in Karan Johar's next? Read on

Disha Salian case: 'CBI has issued no clean chit to Aditya Thackeray..'., says Satish Salian's advocate

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless

Baklava Sweet Recipe for Eid: A Melt-in-Your-Mouth Treat

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

UAE Gold Rate on March 29: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here's when you can buy it!

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

