Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal get into heated fight at an event; Shikhar Dhawan steps in – WATCH Viral video

Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal's heated physical fight at a press event shocked attendees, with Shikhar Dhawan stepping in to mediate. The viral video has gone viral on social media, creating a buzz.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 2:54 PM IST

Asim Riaz, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, is no stranger to controversies. His latest headline-grabbing incident occurred at a press conference for Battleground, where he had a major fallout with Rajat Dalal. The altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight, shocking attendees.

 

In the viral video from the event, Asim can be seen pushing Rajat several times while angrily shouting, "Peeche Ho." The fight took everyone by surprise, as both personalities, known for their fiery nature, lost control. Asim's temper flared, and the situation grew increasingly tense between the two. 

Rubina Dilaik, also present at the event, appeared visibly uncomfortable and stepped aside as the fight unfolded. Shikhar Dhawan, who was also at the press conference, tried to mediate and separate the two, though his efforts weren’t successful in calming the situation. The crowd watched as the tension continued to build.

 

This isn’t Rajat Dalal’s first brush with controversy. Earlier, he made headlines for getting into a fight with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Rathee. With multiple altercations under his belt, Rajat’s behavior continues to capture public attention, keeping him in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless

