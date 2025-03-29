user
'Would be a very special moment...', Ishaan Khatter OPENS up on working with brother Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter is eager to share the screen with his brother Shahid Kapoor, emphasizing their mutual respect. He looks forward to his upcoming film The Royals, where he stars alongside Bhumi Pednekar

Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Ishaan Khatter has expressed immense excitement at the prospect of working alongside his brother, Shahid Kapoor. The actor shared that if given the opportunity to share screen space with Shahid, he would eagerly embrace the role.

When asked whether he had a specific genre in mind for a potential collaboration, Ishaan emphasized the unpredictability of the film industry. He explained that both he and Shahid rely strongly on instinct when making career choices.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Speaking about his relationship with his elder brother, Ishaan highlighted the mutual respect they share. While acknowledging Shahid’s seniority, he noted that they both give each other space and independence in their respective careers.

For Ishaan, working with Shahid in a film would be a significant moment, and he expressed a desire to make it just as special for the audience. Regardless of the genre, he admitted that he would be eager to dive into any role if it meant facing the camera alongside his brother.

Looking ahead, Ishaan is preparing for the release of The Royals, in which he stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar. As revealed in the teaser, he plays Aviraaj Singh, the charismatic heir to Morpur’s royal throne, who encounters Bhumi’s character, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a determined and business-driven CEO.

