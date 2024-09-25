Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maldives or Lakshadweep: Why celebrities, tourists now prefer THIS coastal destination?

    In recent years, celebrities have been flocking to the Maldives for vacations, posting pictures of themselves in various poses. However, they are now heading to Lakshadweep. Let's explore the reasons behind this shift in this compilation.

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

    Kajal Agarwal

    After actress Kajal Aggarwal's honeymoon in the Maldives, it became a favorite vacation spot for many celebrities. The Maldives implemented several initiatives to promote tourism and attract travelers. The plan worked well for the Maldives. Celebrities with a million or more followers on social media were offered free accommodation, food, and travel expenses in exchange for posting pictures showcasing the beauty of the Maldives.

    Maldives

    Tamannaah, Rakul Preet Singh, Vedhika, Aishwarya Rajesh, and many other celebrities visited the Maldives for this project and captivated fans by posting various pictures. As a result, while the number of tourists visiting the Maldives has been increasing in recent times, not many people have been favoring it since the beginning of this year.

    Maldives

    The main reason for this can be attributed to the budget. With the cost of traveling to the Maldives ranging from 50,000 to 75,000 per person, everything from hotels to food is expensive. If we want to dine in a swimming pool like celebrities, it would cost a lakh. Apart from this, there is a separate budget for boat trips and helicopter rides to explore other islands. Therefore, it is said that the Maldives is not a suitable place for middle-class people to visit. Hence, recently, the attention of people and celebrities has shifted from the Maldives to Lakshadweep.

    Lakshadweep History

    Lakshadweep, similar in beauty to the Maldives, is a Union Territory in India with 36 islands. Its capital is Kavaratti. The total area of this island is only about 30 square kilometers. Lakshadweep is located in the Arabian Sea, 200 to 300 km off the coast of Kerala. Only 64,000 people live on this island. The people here depend on fishing, dry fish production, fish export, and coconut oil production for their livelihood. Following Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep in January this year, the attention of tourists and celebrities turned towards Lakshadweep, generating good revenue through tourism.

    Celebrities and People Like Lakshadweep

    Lakshadweep, which is on par with the Maldives in terms of beauty, is within the budget of ordinary people. Moreover, Indian tourists need to obtain permission from the Indian government before traveling to Lakshadweep. Similarly, foreign tourists are denied permission to visit certain parts of Lakshadweep. Alcohol consumption is prohibited in all areas except Bangaram Island.

    Lakshadweep

    You can reach Lakshadweep by air and sea. While ships charge less than 1000 rupees, airfare is only between 5000 and 6000. However, flights and ship services to Lakshadweep are available only from Kochi. You cannot go directly from places like Chennai. Food and hotels in Lakshadweep are affordable. Therefore, many people who prefer budget-friendly travel go to Lakshadweep. It is noteworthy that many celebrities are also showing interest in visiting Lakshadweep recently.

