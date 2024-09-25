Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's latest look goes viral; fans call her Emily Cooper from 'Emily in Paris'

    Hania Aamir's new style has sparked a rush of comments, with many comparing her to Lily Collins, the British actress who starred in the Netflix series 'Emily in Paris'.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 9:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 9:53 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hania Aamir is well-known throughout India. Whether it's her television dramas, travel adventures, or fashion sense, the actress is constantly in the limelight. And now, she's wowed her admirers one more with her newest Instagram photo, in which she debuted a sleek short hairstyle.

    article_image2

    This new style has prompted admirers and friends to compare her to the elegant Emily Cooper of Emily in Paris.

    article_image3

    Hania recently shared a snapshot on Instagram of her chopped hairdo, dressed in a white halterneck attire, and flashing her typical bright grin.

    article_image4

    While she had short hair for a while, her style wowed her fans. Captioned “Moving to Paris,” the post sparked a frenzy among her over 7.5 million followers, with many showering her with admiration in the comments section.

    article_image5

    Hania's new style has sparked a rush of comments, with many comparing her to Lily Collins, the British actress who stars in the smash Netflix series Emily in Paris. Many others speculated if Hania was hinting to a trip to Paris herself.  Fans flooded the comments, with one exclaiming,

    article_image6

    “OMGG! Seriously?” while another simply wrote, “Bonjouuurrr.” One follower said, “Gotta be Emily in Paris season 5.” “Take me with you,” wrote a viewer while another one said, “She’s like a shot of espresso.”

    article_image7

    Previously, Hania Aamir posted various posts with a particular place in the hearts of her Indian followers. Whether it's her wacky videos or her bright personality, she captivates people worldwide.

    article_image8

    About a month ago, she gave her Indian followers even more cause to adore her by expressing her passion for Punjabi music, specifically Diljit Dosanjh's current single, Mombattiye. 

