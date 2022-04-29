Chhavi Mittal to Sonali Bendre, 7 stars diagnosed with cancer

Chhavi Mittal is presently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Take a look at celebrities who have fought cancer with a tough smile.

Cancer is one disease that will certainly shake up a person’s will to fight. Not only does it have a strong impact on the diagnosed person’s life, but also on shakes up the mental health of their family members. There are several celebrities from the film industry who have been diagnosed with cancer at some point in time in their life. Despite their tough fight against cancer, they came out shining bright as an inspiration to many, proving that you always win it with your willpower. Take a look at these seven stars who have fought the cancer battle in the strongest manner, without letting that precious smile leave their lips.

Chhavi Mittal: The actress recently announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Chhavi underwent surgery to remove her breasts and continues to be in the hospital. While she is on her road to recovery, she shared beautiful pictures and heart-warming videos with her husband Mohit Hussein of their wedding anniversary celebrations from the hospital. To see her post, click here. ALSO READ: DOCTOR STRANGE 2: THESE 5 MARVEL SUPERHEROES TO APPEAR IN CAMEO IN BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH FILM?

Sonali Bendre: The 90s actress, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in the year 2018. She underwent intensive treatment in New York. Despite how much cancer tried to pull her down, Sonali fought her battle with a constant smile on her face and with a ‘never give up' attitude.

Lisa Ray: Over a decade ago, in 2009, Lisa Ray was diagnosed with dreadful blood cancer. She was fearless in her battle and made it a point to create awareness against the big C. Lisa was one of the first few celebrities who announced their cancer diagnosis publicly. ALSO READ: Disha Patani or Ariana Grande, who rocked this lilac dress better?

Barbara Mori: Hrithik Roshan’s Kite co-star actress Barbara Mori is also a (breast) cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with it in the year 2007. Ever since her diagnosis, she has actively been creating awareness against cancer and has also been encouraging women to undergo frequent tests.

Manisha Koirala: A decade ago, in 2012, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The actor was flown to the United States of America wherein she underwent chemotherapy. Manisha has also written about her battle with cancer in her autobiography, revealing how her family, friends, and her own belief in self helped her to fight it. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

Tahira Kashyap: Ayushmann Khurana’s wife, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap were also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. It took her one year of treatment after which she became cancer-free. During her treatment days, Tahira had become an inspiration for many as she openly spoke of the disease and also documented it.