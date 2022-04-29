Disha Patani or Ariana Grande, who rocked this lilac dress better?

Disha Patani’s lilac dress was similar to what singer Ariana Grande had worn a few months back. See the pictures and decide who, according to you, wore the dress better.

Image: Disha Patani, The Tonight Show/Instagram

Celebrities, whether from Hollywood or Bollywood, are always on the radar of the fashion police. Their style never goes unnoticed. And when they when something even minutely similar to what another celebrity might have worn before, there are instant comparisons drawn between who wore it better. On Thursday, when Disha Patani was spotted at Heropanti 2's premiere, she was seen wearing a lilac dress. It is the same dress that singer Ariana Grande once wore.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Looks like Disha Patani’s fashion inspiration for the Thursday night preview was drawn from Ariana Grande’s stylebook. The lilac dress with a deep neckline made Disha look glamourous as she shined bright through the evening. The actress also posted a photograph of herself in the dress on her Instagram handle. She let her hair down in soft curls with some sparkle near the corner of the eye and opted for matching lilac studs to accessorise the look. ALSO READ: 10 times the hot and sexy Disha Patani looked like a Barbie Doll in pink

Image: Disha Patani, The Tonight Show/Instagram

A few months back, Ariana Grande has worn the same dress, looking equally stunning in it. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail. The powdered lilac eyeshadow added glam to her look as she chose to go without any accessories with the dress. Ariana’s outfit was for her appearance at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fellon in November 2011 where she shared the stage with Kelly Clarkson as they performed a Mixtape Medley Showdown.

Image: The Tonight Show/Instagram

The lilac dress was designed by fashion label David Koma dress. The strappy dress came with a deep sweetheart neckline along with a cutout at the hemline. The dress also had a big, studded flower towards the hemline cut. ALSO READ: Bold and beautiful: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor share cleavage flaunting pics in black

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram