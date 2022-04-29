Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani or Ariana Grande, who rocked this lilac dress better?

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 6:47 PM IST

    Disha Patani’s lilac dress was similar to what singer Ariana Grande had worn a few months back. See the pictures and decide who, according to you, wore the dress better.

    Image: Disha Patani, The Tonight Show/Instagram

    Celebrities, whether from Hollywood or Bollywood, are always on the radar of the fashion police. Their style never goes unnoticed. And when they when something even minutely similar to what another celebrity might have worn before, there are instant comparisons drawn between who wore it better. On Thursday, when Disha Patani was spotted at Heropanti 2's premiere, she was seen wearing a lilac dress. It is the same dress that singer Ariana Grande once wore.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Looks like Disha Patani’s fashion inspiration for the Thursday night preview was drawn from Ariana Grande’s stylebook. The lilac dress with a deep neckline made Disha look glamourous as she shined bright through the evening. The actress also posted a photograph of herself in the dress on her Instagram handle. She let her hair down in soft curls with some sparkle near the corner of the eye and opted for matching lilac studs to accessorise the look.

    ALSO READ: 10 times the hot and sexy Disha Patani looked like a Barbie Doll in pink

    Image: Disha Patani, The Tonight Show/Instagram

    A few months back, Ariana Grande has worn the same dress, looking equally stunning in it. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail. The powdered lilac eyeshadow added glam to her look as she chose to go without any accessories with the dress. Ariana’s outfit was for her appearance at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fellon in November 2011 where she shared the stage with Kelly Clarkson as they performed a Mixtape Medley Showdown.

    Image: The Tonight Show/Instagram

    The lilac dress was designed by fashion label David Koma dress. The strappy dress came with a deep sweetheart neckline along with a cutout at the hemline. The dress also had a big, studded flower towards the hemline cut.

    ALSO READ: Bold and beautiful: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor share cleavage flaunting pics in black

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Disha Patani who is rumoured to be Tiger Shroff’s girlfriend reviewed his movie ‘Heropanti 2’. The actress was full of praises for Tiger as she took to Instagram stories to write about the film. “Killed it tiggyyyy,” she wrote. Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, was released in the theatres on Friday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi statement she can't get pregnant RBA

    Exclusive: Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi's statement ‘she can’t get pregnant’

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video-tgy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K Pop band lyrics drb

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K-Pop band's lyrics Meta: Twitter has been flooding

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashians to Deepika Padukone; here's the guest list RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashians to Deepika Padukone; here's the guest list

    Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised drb

    Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised

    Recent Stories

    Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as new Vice Chief of Army Staff Know all about him gcw

    Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as new Vice Chief of Army Staff; Know all about him

    Watch Delhi school teacher dances to Haryanvi song; leaves netizens impressed-tgy

    Watch: Delhi school teacher dances to Haryanvi song; leaves netizens impressed

    Exclusive Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi statement she can't get pregnant RBA

    Exclusive: Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi's statement ‘she can’t get pregnant’

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video-tgy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him' watch - gps

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him’ watch

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon