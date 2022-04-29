Doctor Strange 2: These 5 Marvel superheroes to appear in cameo in Benedict Cumberbatch film?

With only a few days for Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is released in the theatres, here is a look at whether or not these five superheroes of Marvel will make a cameo appearance in the sequel of not.

‘The Power of a Dog’ actor Benedict Cumberbatch is all set for the releasing of his upcoming Marvel Studio’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. The movie will be released next week on May 6. As the film’s release date nears, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have been placing high bets on the other Marvel characters they are expecting to make a cameo in this second installation of Stephan Stranger’s world. Previously, the trailer of Doctor Strange 2 had revealed teased the cameo appearance of X-Men veteran Patrick Stewart. With that one tease, fans have been eager to find out if they can expect more cameos from the characters of X-Men and Fantastic Four. While the answer will only be revealed after the Benedict Cumberbatch -starrer film releases in the theatres, here are five MCU characters that can possibly have a cameo in the film; take a look.

Iron Man (Tom Cruise): The ‘Mission Impossible’ actor has been rumoured to make an appearance as ‘Iron Man’ in Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. From inside information that is doing rounds to eagle-eyed fans spotting the actor on a mysterious set, there are talks that Cruise may be seen in the multiverse. Also, the fact that he was originally approached to play Iron Man years ago, all the Marvel fans have been rooting to see Cruise in Iron Man’s suit.

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire): He has already surprised everyone with his famous return to the Spidey world with Tom Holland-starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Now, since Sam Raimi is the one who has directed Doctor Strange 2, there is gossip that Maguire will once again leave all his fans surprised with his cameo in Doctor Strange’s sequel.

Wolverine (Hugh Jackman): The actor has set a record of playing the superhero ‘Wolverine’s’ character for straight-up 17-long years. Marvel fans are now looking forward that the actor receives a tribute for his iconic superhero character with his cameo appearance in Doctor Strange 2.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds): Now that Deadpool 3 is being developed under the banner of MCU, Marvel fans have been wanting Ryan Reynolds to appear in a cameo in Benedict Cumberbatch’s film.

